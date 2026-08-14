Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Global revenues increase 14% for first six months; Net income increases 19% for first six months

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for MOTO, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Second Quarter 2026 and Recent Highlights

Revenues were $16.39 million, up 1% compared to the second quarter of 2025

Consumer direct sales increased by 68% for the second quarter of 2026

Revenues for first six months of 2026 were $35.90 million, up 14% as compared to the first six months of 2025

Consumer direct sales increased by 61% for the first six months of 2026

Dealer direct sales increased by 11% for the first six months of 2026

Cash flow generated by operations was $7.44 million for the first six months of 2026

Net income for the first six months was $2.68 million, up 19% compared to the first six months of 2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash increased 48% to $19.53 million

Partnered with Cardo Systems, a leader in wireless communications for powersports, on Cardo Venture, a new off-road helmet integrating Cardo Systems' wireless real-time mesh communication system into Leatt's innovative MOTO 8.5 Helmet.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, "The second quarter of 2026 was another solid quarter for Leatt despite some temporary supply chain timing challenges that have since been resolved. Global consumer demand for our innovative products remains strong and have fueled robust sell-through and re-ordering patterns. International and domestic sales continue to show promising trends and encouraging traction at the consumer and dealer levels.

"Total global revenues for the quarter were $16.39 million, only a slight increase over last year but, due to supply chain timing, the numbers don't reflect the momentum that, we are achieving. U.S. revenues grew by about 11% to $6.15 million. International revenues were $10.24 million, an increase of 4%. Consumer direct sales continued to be a highlight and grow strongly, increasing by 68% or $961,835 during the quarter.

"In terms of product sales, body armor and helmet sales were the leaders, up $462,309 and $443,803 respectively. MOTO shipments of apparel, boots and helmets that were scheduled for the last half of the second quarter were delayed due to supply chain timing, resulting in a decrease in sales to our global distributors of 6% or $652,846. Again, this has been resolved and we continue to fulfill strong global orders.

"Gross profit for the quarter increased by 8% to $7.44 million and gross profit as a percentage of sales increased by 2%. Net income was $908,989. Total operating costs increased by 16% in the second quarter as we continue to build a strong global team of sales and marketing professionals in emerging and developed markets.

"On a year-to-date basis, total global revenues were up $4.35 million or 14% to $35.90 million. Net income was $2.68 million, an improvement of $419,825 or 19% compared to the first six months of 2025. Consumer direct sales increased by 61%. Cash increased by $6.29 million to $19.53 million, with cash flows provided by operations of $7.44 million for the six months of 2026.

"Our current ratio as of June 30, 2026 was 7.4:1 and we believe that we have sufficiently strong liquidity to fuel future growth."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "Our recent partnership with Cardo Systems integrating their wireless, real-time mesh communication system into our innovative MOTO 8.5 helmet is yet another example of the expertise and competency of our design and engineering team. Our goal is always to be on the cutting edge of industry innovation and, when it is mutually beneficial, collaborate with leading partners in our industry. We look forward to releasing Leatt's integrated helmet offering in the second half of the year"

Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were $16.39 million, a 1% increase, compared to $16.18 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

This increase in worldwide revenues is attributable to a $462,309 increase in body armor sales, and a $443,803 increase in helmet sales that were partially offset by a $530,016 decrease in other product, part and accessory sales and a $161,491 decrease in neck brace sales.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $908,989 or $0.15 per basic and $0.14 per diluted share, down 20%, as compared to $ 1.14 million, or $0.18 per basic and $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $35.90 million, a 14% increase, compared to $31.54 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

This increase in worldwide revenue is attributable to a $2.18 million increase in body armor sales and a $2.43 million increase in helmet sales that were partially offset by a $151,334 decrease in other products, parts and accessories sales and a $110,738 decrease in neck brace sales.

Net income after taxes for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 was $2.68 million, compared to net income after taxes of $2.26 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.53 million.

Business Outlook

Macdonald added, "While there are some potential headwinds globally, participation and consumer demand for our products around the world remains strong. Ordering patterns fueled by sell-through remain robust and very encouraging. Direct to consumer sales are growing rapidly.

"We have developed an exciting range of bike care products through the establishment and acquisition of Bike Care Technologies. It is a Polish entity that will distribute premium bike care products around the world. We expect sales to start to filter through to revenues during the third quarter of 2026 when we expect to launch this new exciting venture.

"We plan to continue to invest in building a diverse global team of sales and marketing professionals, and in the development of a pipeline of exceptional products. We believe that these investments will continue to fuel strong gains in market share and growth.

"Our team remains very excited and enthusiastic about our future driven by our innovative product portfolio, our plans to amplify the brand to reach a much wider rider audience, and a strong balance sheet that is well-positioned to fuel growth and shareholder value."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Friday, August 14, 2026, to discuss the 2026 second quarter results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-833-419-0865 (U.S.A) or 1-785-838-9333 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 11162418.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for extreme and action sports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to continue investing in its product portfolio and elevating the brand to reach a wider audience and fuel growth; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products that connect with consumers; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives,; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









ASSETS















June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025



Unaudited

Audited Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,384,885

$ 12,988,111 Restricted cash

143,042

244,936 Accounts receivable, net

7,043,786

7,904,885 Inventory, net

13,923,847

20,897,693 Payments in advance

1,275,524

1,197,284 Income tax receivable

808,615

734,193 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,064,000

3,634,255 Total current assets

47,643,699

47,601,357









Property and equipment, net

3,373,116

3,660,704 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

186,657

342,413 Deferred tax asset, net

396,294

396,294









Other Assets







Deposits

45,534

45,189









Total Assets

$ 51,645,300

$ 52,045,957









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 5,925,043

$ 8,595,892 Refund liability

65,162

65,140 Notes payable, current

-

1,804 Operating lease liabilities, current

186,657

309,019 Other current liabilities

63,291

8,370 Short term loan, net of finance charges

224,409

800,000 Total current liabilities

6,464,562

9,780,225









Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

-

33,394 Total liabilities

6,464,562

9,813,619









Commitments and contingencies

















Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized,







120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026

3,000

3,000 and December 31, 2025







Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized,





6,229,556 shares issued and 6,227,380 outstanding as of







June 30, 2026 and 6,255,989 shares issued and 6,234,689







outstanding as of December 31, 2025

130,527

130,534 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(937,553)

(983,640) Retained earnings

34,538,786

31,859,103 Additional paid - in capital

11,472,346

11,478,399 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,176 and 21,300 shares of common stock,





as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

(26,368)

(255,058) Total stockholders' equity

45,180,738

42,232,338









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 51,645,300

$ 52,045,957









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.







LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



2026

2025

2026

2025



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

















Revenues

$ 16,390,944

$ 16,176,339

$ 35,898,430

$ 31,544,203

















Cost of Revenues

8,955,702

9,287,146

19,888,761

17,933,997

















Gross Profit

7,435,242

6,889,193

16,009,669

13,610,206

















Product Royalty Income

135,115

48,306

507,934

133,604

















Operating Expenses















Salaries and wages

2,176,254

1,846,237

4,324,880

3,703,617 Commissions and consulting expenses

219,661

187,434

455,454

345,156 Professional fees

212,003

155,345

502,495

515,396 Advertising and marketing

1,428,833

1,152,207

2,490,029

2,044,264 Office lease and expenses

199,053

176,120

439,768

345,296 Research and development costs

664,839

616,795

1,462,187

1,281,285 Bad debt (expense) recovery

(80,543)

(31,155)

49,539

(94,659) General and administrative expenses

1,313,482

1,101,992

2,523,715

2,114,641 Depreciation

284,244

332,606

798,860

659,614 Total operating expenses

6,417,826

5,537,581

13,046,927

10,914,610

















Income from Operations

1,152,531

1,399,918

3,470,676

2,829,200

















Other Income















Interest and other income, net

76,268

117,737

150,764

199,884 Total other income

76,268

117,737

150,764

199,884

















Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

1,228,799

1,517,655

3,621,440

3,029,084

















Provision for Income taxes

319,810

378,921

941,757

769,226

















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 908,989

$ 1,138,734

$ 2,679,683

$ 2,259,858

















Net Income per Common Share















Basic

$ 0.15

$ 0.18

$ 0.43

$ 0.36 Diluted

$ 0.14

$ 0.18

$ 0.41

$ 0.35

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding











Basic

6,229,656

6,217,550

6,232,899

6,217,550 Diluted

6,464,988

6,475,942

6,468,231

6,475,942

















Comprehensive Income















Net Income

$ 908,989

$ 1,138,734

$ 2,679,683

$ 2,259,858 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 and















$0 deferred income taxes in 2026 and 2025















Foreign currency translation

160,119

136,096

46,087

202,476

















Total Comprehensive Income

$ 1,069,108

$ 1,274,830

$ 2,725,770

$ 2,462,334

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.









LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025













2026

2025









Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 2,679,683

$ 2,259,858 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:







Depreciation

798,860

659,614 Stock-based compensation

324,523

243,017 Bad debt expense (recovery)

49,539

(100,091) Inventory reserve

87,259

40,203 Gain on sale of property and equipment

(388)

(18,943) Increase in refund liability

22

- (Increase) decrease in:







Accounts receivable

811,561

(1,753,961) Inventory

6,886,587

5,052,510 Payments in advance

(78,240)

(206,557) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,429,745)

(416,686) Income tax receivable

(74,422)

31,330 Long-term accounts receivable

-

56,391 Deposits

(345)

(6,904) Increase (decrease) in:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,670,848)

(2,498,082) Other current liabilities

54,921

772,741 Net cash provided by operating activities

7,438,967

4,114,440









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(490,405)

(349,011) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

743

19,250 Net cash used in investing activities

(489,662)

(329,761)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of notes payable to bank

(1,804)

(18,140) Repayments of short-term loan, net

(575,591)

(548,464) Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan

(101,893)

- Net cash used in financing activities

(679,288)

(566,604)









Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,863

140,013









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

6,294,880

3,358,088









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 13,233,047

12,368,100









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 19,527,927

$ 15,726,188









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Cash and cash equivalents

19,384,885

15,726,188 Restricted cash

143,042

- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 19,527,927

$ 15,726,188









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Cash paid for interest

$ 33,269

$ 30,206









Other noncash investing and financing activities







Cancellation of treasury shares

$ 330,583

$ -









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation