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PR Newswire
14.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Global revenues increase 14% for first six months; Net income increases 19% for first six months

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for MOTO, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Second Quarter 2026 and Recent Highlights

  • Revenues were $16.39 million, up 1% compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • Consumer direct sales increased by 68% for the second quarter of 2026
  • Revenues for first six months of 2026 were $35.90 million, up 14% as compared to the first six months of 2025
  • Consumer direct sales increased by 61% for the first six months of 2026
  • Dealer direct sales increased by 11% for the first six months of 2026
  • Cash flow generated by operations was $7.44 million for the first six months of 2026
  • Net income for the first six months was $2.68 million, up 19% compared to the first six months of 2025
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash increased 48% to $19.53 million
  • Partnered with Cardo Systems, a leader in wireless communications for powersports, on Cardo Venture, a new off-road helmet integrating Cardo Systems' wireless real-time mesh communication system into Leatt's innovative MOTO 8.5 Helmet.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, "The second quarter of 2026 was another solid quarter for Leatt despite some temporary supply chain timing challenges that have since been resolved. Global consumer demand for our innovative products remains strong and have fueled robust sell-through and re-ordering patterns. International and domestic sales continue to show promising trends and encouraging traction at the consumer and dealer levels.

"Total global revenues for the quarter were $16.39 million, only a slight increase over last year but, due to supply chain timing, the numbers don't reflect the momentum that, we are achieving. U.S. revenues grew by about 11% to $6.15 million. International revenues were $10.24 million, an increase of 4%. Consumer direct sales continued to be a highlight and grow strongly, increasing by 68% or $961,835 during the quarter.

"In terms of product sales, body armor and helmet sales were the leaders, up $462,309 and $443,803 respectively. MOTO shipments of apparel, boots and helmets that were scheduled for the last half of the second quarter were delayed due to supply chain timing, resulting in a decrease in sales to our global distributors of 6% or $652,846. Again, this has been resolved and we continue to fulfill strong global orders.

"Gross profit for the quarter increased by 8% to $7.44 million and gross profit as a percentage of sales increased by 2%. Net income was $908,989. Total operating costs increased by 16% in the second quarter as we continue to build a strong global team of sales and marketing professionals in emerging and developed markets.

"On a year-to-date basis, total global revenues were up $4.35 million or 14% to $35.90 million. Net income was $2.68 million, an improvement of $419,825 or 19% compared to the first six months of 2025. Consumer direct sales increased by 61%. Cash increased by $6.29 million to $19.53 million, with cash flows provided by operations of $7.44 million for the six months of 2026.

"Our current ratio as of June 30, 2026 was 7.4:1 and we believe that we have sufficiently strong liquidity to fuel future growth."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "Our recent partnership with Cardo Systems integrating their wireless, real-time mesh communication system into our innovative MOTO 8.5 helmet is yet another example of the expertise and competency of our design and engineering team. Our goal is always to be on the cutting edge of industry innovation and, when it is mutually beneficial, collaborate with leading partners in our industry. We look forward to releasing Leatt's integrated helmet offering in the second half of the year"

Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were $16.39 million, a 1% increase, compared to $16.18 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

This increase in worldwide revenues is attributable to a $462,309 increase in body armor sales, and a $443,803 increase in helmet sales that were partially offset by a $530,016 decrease in other product, part and accessory sales and a $161,491 decrease in neck brace sales.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $908,989 or $0.15 per basic and $0.14 per diluted share, down 20%, as compared to $ 1.14 million, or $0.18 per basic and $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $35.90 million, a 14% increase, compared to $31.54 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

This increase in worldwide revenue is attributable to a $2.18 million increase in body armor sales and a $2.43 million increase in helmet sales that were partially offset by a $151,334 decrease in other products, parts and accessories sales and a $110,738 decrease in neck brace sales.

Net income after taxes for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 was $2.68 million, compared to net income after taxes of $2.26 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.53 million.

Business Outlook

Macdonald added, "While there are some potential headwinds globally, participation and consumer demand for our products around the world remains strong. Ordering patterns fueled by sell-through remain robust and very encouraging. Direct to consumer sales are growing rapidly.

"We have developed an exciting range of bike care products through the establishment and acquisition of Bike Care Technologies. It is a Polish entity that will distribute premium bike care products around the world. We expect sales to start to filter through to revenues during the third quarter of 2026 when we expect to launch this new exciting venture.

"We plan to continue to invest in building a diverse global team of sales and marketing professionals, and in the development of a pipeline of exceptional products. We believe that these investments will continue to fuel strong gains in market share and growth.

"Our team remains very excited and enthusiastic about our future driven by our innovative product portfolio, our plans to amplify the brand to reach a much wider rider audience, and a strong balance sheet that is well-positioned to fuel growth and shareholder value."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Friday, August 14, 2026, to discuss the 2026 second quarter results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-833-419-0865 (U.S.A) or 1-785-838-9333 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 11162418.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for extreme and action sports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to continue investing in its product portfolio and elevating the brand to reach a wider audience and fuel growth; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products that connect with consumers; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives,; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






ASSETS









June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025



Unaudited


Audited

Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 19,384,885


$ 12,988,111

Restricted cash


143,042


244,936

Accounts receivable, net


7,043,786


7,904,885

Inventory, net


13,923,847


20,897,693

Payments in advance


1,275,524


1,197,284

Income tax receivable


808,615


734,193

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


5,064,000


3,634,255

Total current assets


47,643,699


47,601,357






Property and equipment, net


3,373,116


3,660,704

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


186,657


342,413

Deferred tax asset, net


396,294


396,294






Other Assets





Deposits


45,534


45,189






Total Assets


$ 51,645,300


$ 52,045,957






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$ 5,925,043


$ 8,595,892

Refund liability


65,162


65,140

Notes payable, current


-


1,804

Operating lease liabilities, current


186,657


309,019

Other current liabilities


63,291


8,370

Short term loan, net of finance charges


224,409


800,000

Total current liabilities


6,464,562


9,780,225






Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


-


33,394

Total liabilities


6,464,562


9,813,619






Commitments and contingencies










Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized,





120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026


3,000


3,000

and December 31, 2025





Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized,




6,229,556 shares issued and 6,227,380 outstanding as of





June 30, 2026 and 6,255,989 shares issued and 6,234,689





outstanding as of December 31, 2025


130,527


130,534

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(937,553)


(983,640)

Retained earnings


34,538,786


31,859,103

Additional paid - in capital


11,472,346


11,478,399

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,176 and 21,300 shares of common stock,




as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively


(26,368)


(255,058)

Total stockholders' equity


45,180,738


42,232,338






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 51,645,300


$ 52,045,957






The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.




LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30



2026


2025


2026


2025



Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited










Revenues


$ 16,390,944


$ 16,176,339


$ 35,898,430


$ 31,544,203










Cost of Revenues


8,955,702


9,287,146


19,888,761


17,933,997










Gross Profit


7,435,242


6,889,193


16,009,669


13,610,206










Product Royalty Income


135,115


48,306


507,934


133,604










Operating Expenses









Salaries and wages


2,176,254


1,846,237


4,324,880


3,703,617

Commissions and consulting expenses


219,661


187,434


455,454


345,156

Professional fees


212,003


155,345


502,495


515,396

Advertising and marketing


1,428,833


1,152,207


2,490,029


2,044,264

Office lease and expenses


199,053


176,120


439,768


345,296

Research and development costs


664,839


616,795


1,462,187


1,281,285

Bad debt (expense) recovery


(80,543)


(31,155)


49,539


(94,659)

General and administrative expenses


1,313,482


1,101,992


2,523,715


2,114,641

Depreciation


284,244


332,606


798,860


659,614

Total operating expenses


6,417,826


5,537,581


13,046,927


10,914,610










Income from Operations


1,152,531


1,399,918


3,470,676


2,829,200










Other Income









Interest and other income, net


76,268


117,737


150,764


199,884

Total other income


76,268


117,737


150,764


199,884










Income Before Provision for Income Taxes


1,228,799


1,517,655


3,621,440


3,029,084










Provision for Income taxes


319,810


378,921


941,757


769,226










Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$ 908,989


$ 1,138,734


$ 2,679,683


$ 2,259,858










Net Income per Common Share









Basic


$ 0.15


$ 0.18


$ 0.43


$ 0.36

Diluted


$ 0.14


$ 0.18


$ 0.41


$ 0.35










Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding







Basic


6,229,656


6,217,550


6,232,899


6,217,550

Diluted


6,464,988


6,475,942


6,468,231


6,475,942










Comprehensive Income









Net Income


$ 908,989


$ 1,138,734


$ 2,679,683


$ 2,259,858

Other comprehensive income, net of $0 and









$0 deferred income taxes in 2026 and 2025









Foreign currency translation


160,119


136,096


46,087


202,476










Total Comprehensive Income


$ 1,069,108


$ 1,274,830


$ 2,725,770


$ 2,462,334










The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025








2026


2025






Cash flows from operating activities





Net income


$ 2,679,683


$ 2,259,858

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by




operating activities:





Depreciation


798,860


659,614

Stock-based compensation


324,523


243,017

Bad debt expense (recovery)


49,539


(100,091)

Inventory reserve


87,259


40,203

Gain on sale of property and equipment


(388)


(18,943)

Increase in refund liability


22


-

(Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable


811,561


(1,753,961)

Inventory


6,886,587


5,052,510

Payments in advance


(78,240)


(206,557)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(1,429,745)


(416,686)

Income tax receivable


(74,422)


31,330

Long-term accounts receivable


-


56,391

Deposits


(345)


(6,904)

Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses


(2,670,848)


(2,498,082)

Other current liabilities


54,921


772,741

Net cash provided by operating activities


7,438,967


4,114,440






Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures


(490,405)


(349,011)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


743


19,250

Net cash used in investing activities


(489,662)


(329,761)






Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of notes payable to bank


(1,804)


(18,140)

Repayments of short-term loan, net


(575,591)


(548,464)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan


(101,893)


-

Net cash used in financing activities


(679,288)


(566,604)






Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

24,863


140,013






Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


6,294,880


3,358,088






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

13,233,047


12,368,100






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 19,527,927


$ 15,726,188






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents


19,384,885


15,726,188

Restricted cash


143,042


-

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 19,527,927


$ 15,726,188






SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Cash paid for interest


$ 33,269


$ 30,206






Other noncash investing and financing activities





Cancellation of treasury shares


$ 330,583


$ -






The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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