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WKN: A14SN8 | ISIN: CA82621K1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 636
München
14.08.26 | 08:02
13,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,50013,90014:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 14:36 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sienna Senior Living: Sienna Announces August Dividend

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for the month of August 2026, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2026.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

Sienna has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of the Company to direct that their cash dividends be reinvested in additional Common Shares. Common Shares issued pursuant to the DRIP are issued from treasury at a 3% discount from the market price. Participation in the DRIP is optional and shareholders who do not wish to participate in the DRIP will continue to receive cash dividends. A complete copy of the DRIP is available under the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Investments
(905) 489-0258
david.hung@siennaliving.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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