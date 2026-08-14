First Breach Inc. Engages Integrous Communications to Support Investor Communications and Advisory Services

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / First Breach Inc. ("First Breach" or the "Company"), an American-made defense technologies company focused on vertically integrated ammunition production and next-generation unmanned aerial systems, today announced that it has engaged Integrous Communications, a premier investor relations, communications, and advisory services firm, to enhance communication channels with investors and the investment community.

Under the guidance of Integrous Communications, First Breach will embark on a comprehensive investor relations program designed to strengthen market awareness, support investor engagement, provide capital markets advisory services, and more clearly communicate the Company's strategy, operating platform, and long-term growth opportunities.

"We are excited to be working with Integrous Communications to elevate our communication with investors and the market," stated Jeffrey Low, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Breach. "As we continue scaling our American manufacturing platform in Hagerstown and advancing our strategy across ammunition components, finished ammunition, and U.S.-based drone manufacturing, it is important that we have a strong investor communications program in place to clearly articulate our vision and progress to the market."

"We are honored to be working with First Breach to enhance its investor relations program," said Frank Pogubila, Partner of Integrous Communications. "Our team is excited to partner with the First Breach to help communicate its differentiated American manufacturing defensive technology story, strategic growth initiatives, and long-term value proposition to investors."

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company of match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its unmanned aerial systems strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit: www.firstbreach.com

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with personnel situated across North America, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European exchanges.

For more information, please visit: www.integcom.us

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the successful integration of acquisitions and strategic transactions; access to capital and financing; customer demand; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

For additional company updates, follow First Breach on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE: First Breach Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-inc.-engages-integrous-communications-to-support-investor-1207186