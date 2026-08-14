Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Dune Oil Corp. (CSE: DUNE) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z62) ("Dune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that prospective seismic acquisition contractors completed site visits to its Gabar Block in southeastern Türkiye on July 29 and 30, 2026, in preparation for the Company's planned 2D seismic acquisition program.

Contractors and supporting service providers attended alongside the Company's technical and operations teams and its partners. They reviewed field conditions, access routes, logistics and equipment requirements across the survey area.

The visits complete the technical basis for the seismic tender. Contractors are now preparing technical and commercial proposals, and the Company expects to award the acquisition contract and announce a mobilization date in due course.

The seismic program is expected to improve subsurface imaging across the Block, refine existing exploration targets and support future drilling decisions. Upon completion, the Company expects to announce its next drilling locations.

Figure 1. View across the Gabar Block showing the Çetinkaya-1 well location and nearby Mig Oil Field.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 2. View showing the Çetinkaya-2 well location, with the Agaçyurdu field to the north.

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The Company also announces that it will present at the 31st EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, to be held August 17 to 19, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown in Denver, Colorado. Dune's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time, and will be webcast live at enercomdenver.com/webcast. A video replay and the presentation materials will be posted to the conference website following the event.

Conference details are available at enercomdenver.com; attendees can schedule 1-on-1 meetings with Dune Oil Corp.

Videos

Crux Investor - Dune Oil (CSE: DUNE) - Fast-Track to Cash Flow

https://youtu.be/yYC3zaTlaDE

About Dune Oil Corp.

Dune Oil Corp. (formerly Trillion Energy International Inc.) is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on Türkiye. The Company has an agreement to earn up to a 29% working interest in the M47 oil exploration block (C3 and C4 licences) located in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Türkiye. The earn-in includes funding a total of US$15 million for 2026 and 2027 work commitments. More information may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.duneoil.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the planned 2D seismic acquisition program and its timing, scope and expected results; the seismic tender, the evaluation of proposals, the award of a contract and mobilization; the interpretation of results and the identification of new drilling locations; and the Company's presentation at, and participation in, the conference referred to herein. This information reflects the Company's current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including exploration and operational risk; delays in contracting, mobilization or acquisition; weather and site access; the risk that technical results differ from current interpretations; the risk that funding milestones are not met or that required capital is not available; and Türkiye regulatory, JOC partner and currency risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date hereof; the Company disclaims any obligation to update it except as required by applicable securities law.

Oil and Gas Disclosure, COGEH / NI 51-101

Production rates, targets and well counts shown for the MIG and Agaçyurdu fields in the figures above are based on publicly available information reported by Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi ("TPAO") and public media sources. These are third-party properties in the same geological trend; Dune has no direct knowledge of their subsurface or production data, and they are not necessarily indicative of results that may be achieved at the Gabar Block. "BOE" may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation; a BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309637

Source: Dune Oil Corp.