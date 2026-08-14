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PR Newswire
14.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Hippocratic AI Unveils Agentic Orchestrators: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 14th

  • Hippocratic AI says it's announced the next generation of healthcare AI
    • Agentic orchestrators feature teams of conversational voice AI agents focused on delivering outcomes.
    • Co-founder and CEO Munjal Shah will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the new product works.
  • Renewable energy construction company SunScout to celebrate its dual listing
    • SunScout (NYSE American: SNSC) began trading on NYSE American and NYSE Texas earlier this week.
    • CEO Edwin Cywinski and COO Mark Cywinski will join NYSE Live to discuss the milestone.
  • The S&P 500 will look to build off Thursday's record close.
    • The large-cap index surpassed 7,800 for the first time during Thursday's session.
    • Investors are parsing through July U.S. retail sales data.

Opening Bell
Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) celebrates 22 years of being listed on the NYSE

Closing Bell
NYC Parks celebrates its commitment to providing recreational facilities and programs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hippocratic-ai-unveils-agentic-orchestrators-nyse-content-update-302851847.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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