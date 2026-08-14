Manhole Covers Direct: Meeting the Need

Making custom manhole covers in the United States and building each order around the customer's exact need is the secret to this company's success.

BOONTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / "When most people think of manhole covers, they think of city streets and big, heavy cast-iron covers," says Alexander Conklin, President and CEO of Manhole Covers Direct. "But that's only one part of the market."

Today, manhole covers and utility access points can be found almost anywhere-on residential, commercial, and industrial properties as well as in schools, airports, campuses, and military bases. They come in different shapes, sizes, materials, and load requirements. When one breaks, goes missing, or needs to be built into a new project, finding the right product is rarely simple.

This is where Manhole Covers Direct found its opportunity.

Rather than focusing on traditional city street covers, Manhole Covers Direct specializes in fabricated steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and composite covers made to tight specifications. The company serves homeowners, contractors, property managers, utility companies, government buyers, and commercial facilities that need a specific cover, frame, or access solution.

"We saw a need and built the company around solving it," says Conklin. "We wanted to change the way people buy covers and make it easier for anyone-from a homeowner to a large company-to get exactly what they need."

Customers can reach Manhole Covers Direct by phone or email and connect directly with a real person who is ready to help. The team takes the time to understand a customer's project, gather the necessary details, and engineer a solution built around their exact needs. Every customer receives a formal quote along with a detailed product drawing, so they know exactly what they are getting before anything is made.

"A lot of people will quote something," says Conklin. "Our team gives you the whole package. You can send us a napkin drawing, and we can engineer it into a real solution."

American Made, Customer Driven

Manhole Covers Direct's growth is rooted in two major advantages: Its products are made in the United States, and its team is built around customer service.

Headquartered in New Jersey and serving customers nationwide, the company keeps raw material on hand and manufactures products to order. That gives Manhole Covers Direct more control over quality, communication, and turnaround time. Instead of waiting months for an overseas casting or dealing with minimum order quantities, customers get a custom-fabricated product designed around their specific project.

"People assume custom means slow and expensive," says Conklin. "But because we make everything here, we can move quickly, make adjustments, and give customers options."

That flexibility matters. A customer might need a specific diameter, edge thickness, access port, lift handle, bolt pattern, ID tag, load rating, or finish. Others may want decorative laser art covers featuring logos, designs, or custom patterns for lobbies, courtyards, campuses, hotels, or military facilities.

The American-made model is also valuable for government, utility, and military customers that require Buy American or American Iron and Steel compliance.

"Everything we sell is made in America," says Conklin. "That helps our customers, and it helps us control the process."

But Conklin says the real difference is the people behind the work.

"Here, people answer the phone, answer emails, and actually try to solve your problem," he says. "That's rare in this day and age."

That customer-first mindset helped Manhole Covers Direct quickly grow into a nationally recognized company.

"Our team and our relationships are everything," says Conklin. "You need the right people answering customers, the right people engineering the job, the right fabricators and the right suppliers helping you get material when you need it."

Looking ahead, Conklin wants to keep investing in the people and partnerships that made the company successful.

Contact info:

973-974-9977

manholecoversdirect.com

SOURCE: Manhole Covers Direct

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/manhole-covers-direct-meeting-the-need-1204596