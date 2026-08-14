Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Named No. 591 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and No. 97 in California Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The company was recognized for 589% three-year revenue growth, ranking No. 591 overall, No. 97 in California, No. 27 in Business Services, and No. 32 in Los Angeles metro.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Sellvia today announced it has been ranked No. 591 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company also ranked No. 97 in California, No. 32 in the Los Angeles metro area, and No. 27 in the Business and Corporate Services industry. The ranking reflects 589% revenue growth over a three-year period.

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named No. 591 on the Inc. 5000 - and No. 97 in California, one of the most competitive business markets in the country - is a milestone for our entire team. When we started Sellvia, our goal was to make ecommerce accessible to people with no technical background. This recognition confirms that the market sees real value in what we've built," said Ilia Dolgikh, CEO of Sellvia .

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance - it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a U.S.-based ecommerce platform that enables individuals to launch and operate online stores with no prior technical experience. The company provides pre-built stores, product sourcing, advertising services, and dedicated business support to over 1.5 million users. Sellvia has received multiple industry awards, including recognition from the TITAN Business Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, MarCom Awards, and dotCOMM Awards. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit sellvia.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit inc.com .

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya

Marketing Director

polina.beletskaya@sellvia.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sellvia-named-no.-591-on-the-2026-inc.-5000-and-no.-97-in-califo-1206888