Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - St. Joseph Inc. (OTCID: STJO) (the "Company"), seeking to expand its presence in artificial intelligence and data intelligence technologies, announces the acquisition of U.S.-based Fastbase AI Corporation. The agreement will allow St. Joseph Inc. to expand its portfolio in the AI space.

Fastbase AI's business involves providing tools for identifying website visitors, analyzing their online behaviors, and generating insights and intelligence for companies. The services include online marketing and lead generation, utilizing data from global web traffic. The proprietary software creates comprehensive lead reports and converts anonymous visitors into identifiable users with detailed company and contact information. This data is used for customer segmentation and advertising campaign optimization. The issuer maintains a comprehensive database of companies worldwide.

Fastbase is currently developing a next-generation AI-powered business search platform utilizing data from approximately 350 million companies worldwide and advanced artificial intelligence technologies. The platform is being designed to help businesses discover companies, analyze markets, identify decision-makers, and generate actionable business intelligence through AI-powered search and analytics.

Products and services offered include:

Website Visitor Identification Tools - These tools identify and analyze website visitors, providing insights into their online behaviors, interactions, and interests. This data is used to generate comprehensive lead reports containing company profiles and contact details.

Lead Generation Platform - A platform that generates actionable insights from real-time behavioral data, transforming anonymous website visitors into identifiable leads.

InMarket Leads - Built on Google Analytics this is a tool that identifies companies searching for specific keywords relevant to a business, providing location information and key contact details. Users can filter leads based on keyword search dates.

Web Leads - A tracking tool that monitors website visitor activities, providing information about companies and organizations interested in a business and their browsing behavior. The platform includes benchmarking data and monitoring capabilities designed to improve audience understanding.

Customer Interaction Tools - Features include interactive communications, targeted popups, and product tours designed to enhance user engagement and reduce customer churn. These tools help guide new users and increase engagement through chat and popup functionality.

St. Joseph Inc. CEO Christopher Studinger said:

"I am very pleased with the effort that has gone into building our portfolio with exciting and unique brands and products in the AI and data intelligence sectors. Fastbase AI is an exciting acquisition and fits perfectly within our current mandate to expand our presence in artificial intelligence and data intelligence technologies."

In connection with the above-mentioned acquisition, the Company is implementing changes to its management and strategic direction. Mr. Ortiz will be appointed as a director and officer of the Company. In addition, the Company intends to file an application with FINRA to change its corporate name to Fastbase AI Inc, reflecting a strategic shift toward a primary focus on artificial intelligence. The Company does not currently anticipate a change to its trading symbol in connection with the name change.

About St. Joseph Inc.

St. Joseph Inc. (STJO) is a specialty medical device, medical equipment, medical supply, and nutritional products company providing FDA-approved medical devices and specially formulated products designed to improve rehabilitation, remote patient monitoring, critical care monitoring, and overall wellness.

About Fastbase AI Corporation

Fastbase AI Corporation is a U.S.-based data intelligence company specializing in website visitor identification, lead generation, and business intelligence. Its platform converts anonymous web traffic into identifiable company and contact profiles, drawing on a global database of businesses to support customer segmentation, sales prospecting, and advertising optimization. Fastbase is currently developing an AI-powered business search platform built on data covering approximately 350 million companies worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's contract manufacturers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: St Joseph, Inc.