Neom Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) started the commissioning of the 2.2 GW green hydrogen and ammonia project in Saudi Arabia. "The plant remains on track with our 4 GW solar and wind power generation sites to be completed by mid-2026, followed by commissioning of the electrolysers, with expected product availability in 2027," stated the company. In March, NGHC that construction was 90% complete across all sites. The joint venture is the result of a collaboration between Acwa, Air Products and Neom. The wind/PV-powered plant in Saudi Arabia will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of green hydrogen. ...

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