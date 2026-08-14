Heat waves in Europe are becoming the norm. Strong sunlight isn't the problem. The critical factor is temperature. Solar modules are evaluated under standard test conditions: 1,000 watts per square meter of irradiance and a cell temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. In the field, cell temperatures on hot days are significantly higher. Modules can get considerably hotter than the ambient air temperature. In crystalline solar cells, power output typically decreases with increasing temperature. If the cell temperature is not 25 degrees Celsius but 65 degrees Celsius, this corresponds to a power loss ...

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