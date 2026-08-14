Algorhythm Holdings, Inc.: Algorhythm Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue Increases 25% Sequentially and 161% YOY to $3.0 Million

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIME) - a leading provider of AI-powered logistics solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 25% sequentially to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue increased $1.8 million, or 161%, from $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross margin percentage improved by 850 basis points or approximately 30% sequentially.

Cash and restricted cash totaled approximately $8.0 million as of June 30, 2026.

Total assets grew 46% to $18.6 million at June 30, 2026 from $12.7 million at December 31, 2025.





Q2 2026 Business Highlights

During the quarter, the Company's business continued to execute on numerous fronts as follows:

Expanded SemiCab's relationship with Procter & Gamble India through an additional contract expansion, increasing annualized contract value by approximately 32%.

Signed a new Master Services Agreement with Onida Electronics, expanding SemiCab's enterprise customer portfolio in India.

Continued commercial expansion of the SemiCab Apex SaaS platform in North America through investments in business development and the hiring of Jonathan Miller as Vice President of U.S. Sales.

Participated as a Gold Sponsor at Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA 2026, showcasing Apex to enterprise shippers, logistics providers and transportation leaders.

Hosted the inaugural SemiCab Freight Network Forum, bringing together supply chain executives to discuss AI, freight orchestration and transportation network optimization.





CEO Commentary

"We are pleased with our second quarter financial results, highlighted by continued strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth," said Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm Holdings. "Revenue was $3.0 million for the quarter, representing an increase of 25% sequentially and 161% year over year. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with more than $6 million in cash on the books and almost $3.3 million of stockholders' equity."

"During the quarter, we signed a new master services agreement with Onida Electronics and expanded our relationship with Procter & Gamble India, providing us with additional validation for our SemiCab technology platform," continued Mr. Atkinson. "We also engaged in a variety of public networking events, showcasing our Apex SaaS product offering as a Gold Sponsor at Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA 2026 and hosting our inaugural SemiCab Freight Network Forum."

"Looking ahead, our focus will be on financial discipline," added Mr. Atkinson. "We will be focused on controlling our costs and reducing our expenses where we can as we continue to evaluate business and acquisition opportunities that we believe will enhance long-term shareholder value. We are excited about what the future holds for Algorhythm Holdings."

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company that owns and operates SemiCab. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab's AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Investor Relations Contact

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

Media Contact

FischTank PR

Algorhythm@fischtankpr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash - 4,972,000 - 1,632,000 Restricted cash 2,983,000 4,514,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $0 and $113,000, respectively 1,444,000 1,061,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,988,000 729,000 Total Current Assets 13,387,000 7,936,000 Property and equipment, net 36,000 22,000 Operating lease- right of use assets 304,000 - Other non-current assets 95,000 79,000 Intangible assets, net 2,064,000 2,005,000 Goodwill 2,682,000 2,682,000 Total Assets - 18,568,000 - 12,724,000 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable - 2,229,000 - 1,413,000 Accrued expenses 3,106,000 1,556,000 Other current liabilities 756,000 69,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 90,000 - Promissory notes payable, net 6,413,000 9,102,000 Notes payable to related parties 2,300,000 2,300,000 Total Current Liabilities 14,894,000 14,440,000 Operating lease liabities, net of current portion 216,000 - Long-term provision for employee benefits 178,000 144,000 Total Liabilities 15,288,000 14,584,000 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 3,500 and -0- shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 4,000 - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 800,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 15,670,768 and 3,414,542 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 157,000 35,000 Additional paid-in capital 80,210,000 65,674,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,000 - (25,000 - Accumulated deficit (73,978,000 - (65,043,000 - Non-controlling interest (2,336,000 - (1,743,000 - Treasury stock, 10,990 shares reserved at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (758,000 - (758,000 - Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) 3,280,000 (1,860,000 - Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) - 18,568,000 - 12,724,000



Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)