EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc.

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.08.2026 / 15:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Adtran Holdings, Inc. Street: 901 Explorer Boulevard Postal code: 35806 City: Huntsville

United States Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VV36J86CRRWF77

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 11 Aug 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.72 % 3.66 % 5.37 % 81481407 Previous notification 1.9 % 5.39 % 7.28 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) US00486H1059 0 1398143 0 % 1.72 % Total 1398143 1.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Rights of Use over Shares At any time 31800 0.04 % Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 1228854 1.51 % Right of Use over Long Call Options 21/08/2026 At any time 2200 0 % Total 1262854 1.55 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swaps 11/11/2027 - 31/05/2028 Cash 307 0 % Convertible Notes (US00486HAXXX) 15/09/2030 19/09/2025 - 14/09/2030 Physical 1717572 2.11 % Total 1717879 2.11 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.07 % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.07 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.07 % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Financial Services Inc. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.07 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.07 % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.07 % UBS Switzerland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

14 Aug 2026





14.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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