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ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its Second Quarter 2026 Report

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the six months and quarter ended June 30, 2026, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from July 1, 2026 to August 11, 2026.

To view full report please click here: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1207317/endo-guc-trust-2q26-report-as-filed.pdf

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (212) 259-8000.

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC



Related Documents:
  • Endo GUC Trust 2Q26 Report as Filed


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/endo-guc-trust-provides-its-second-quarter-2026-report-1207317

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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