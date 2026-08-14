Baker Tilly: Empowering the Future: Affordability in the Face of Utility Load Growth

By Baker Tilly's Margaret Niehoff

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / In recent decades, electric utilities operated under a simple planning assumption: demand would remain flat, if not decline. Over the past several years, that paradigm has shifted.

Load growth-long absent from the power sector's most immediate concerns-has reemerged as the defining dynamic shaping investment decisions, regulatory debates, and public discourse.

At the same time, utilities face mandates to deliver reliability, resilience, and decarbonization outcomes, all while keeping electricity affordable for their customers, who feel every rate increase on their monthly bill.

This three-legged stool-affordability, reliability, and load growth-now defines the central challenge facing electric utilities, requiring planning, investment, and regulatory strategy to be far more innovative and coordinated than in the past.

Short- and long-term strategies for load growth

Electrification, data centers, AI, and reshoring of advanced manufacturing are driving demand upward at a pace and scale not seen in generations. Load growth since about 2020 is real, significant, and accelerating into the future.

However, utilities and regulators must also grapple with a fundamental question as they make infrastructure decisions: How much of this expected load will ultimately materialize, and how much is simply speculative?

The large customers driving today's surge in demand frequently signal plans years ahead of actual interconnection, complicating utility investment planning and raising cost-allocation concerns.

Yet waiting too long to act risks capacity shortfalls, reliability events, and rate hikes. As a result, accurate load forecasting is no longer a purely technical exercise, but a strategic imperative tied directly to risk management, affordability outcomes, and major infrastructure buildout.

Short-term forecasting is equally critical. Increasingly severe weather can already strain system capacity for generation, transmission, and distribution assets simultaneously. Shifting load profiles and extreme events influence utility capacity purchases, operational strategies, and pricing structures in an effort to keep the lights on, reinforcing how closely reliability and affordability are now linked.

Resilience through the economic lens

Affordability and load growth intersect with resilience in ways that extend beyond megawatts and balance sheets. At a basic level, outages affect health, safety, and productivity-down to commutes and childcare.

While mission critical operations such as government, essential public services, healthcare, and communications often have backup power, they remain exposed to broader, cascading effects when the broader grid is disrupted.

These impacts shape public tolerance for risk and willingness to invest in solutions, reinforcing why resilience must be considered alongside affordability, not in opposition to it.

Improving existing assets and future deployment

One of the most immediate tools utilities have to manage both costs and reliability in the face of growing needs lies not in building new assets, but in improving existing ones.

New conventional generation is significantly more expensive than in past decades, compounded by snarled supply chains, complex tariffs, and protracted lead-times. Transmission and distribution costs have steadily risen since 2010, reflecting aging infrastructure, interconnection demands, and advanced technologies for grid modernization and hardening. These are not discretionary investments; they are foundational to maintaining service that's safe, reliable, and secure.

Strategies such as demand-side management, grid optimization, and distributed energy resources (DERs) provide pathways to accommodate growth without continuously expanding the system footprint.

Digitization underpins each of these approaches. Advanced sensing, forecasting tools, distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), and automated interconnection processes are no longer nice to have. They are prerequisites for managing an increasingly diverse network of grid-connected assets at scale.

Grid optimization allows utilities to defer capital spending, smooth demand peaks, and tailor customer-facing solutions more closely to needs-directly supporting affordability objectives. Importantly, these strategies also create opportunities for developers and outside investors to participate more directly in the energy economy.

Digitization offers benefits which extend beyond utility operations. Permitting and interconnection processes themselves are often bottlenecks to grid optimization and DER deployment. Long delays and uncertainty slow investment, increase costs, and undermine economic development opportunity presented through the energy transition.

Communicating value to consumers

No affordability discussion is complete without addressing communication. Customers experience utility decisions primarily through their bills, not through integrated resource plans or regulatory filings. Helping consumers understand why investments are being made-and how those investments benefit daily life-is essential to maintaining trust.

Load growth driven by data centers or large corporations can seem abstract until connected to jobs, economic resilience, and national security. Similarly, infrastructure investments often go unnoticed until the lights stay on during a storm.

Education, transparency, and consistent messaging cannot be afterthoughts. Rather, they are central to sustaining the social license utilities operate under.

Policy certainty as a force multiplier

State and local actors are playing a growing role in shaping energy outcomes, from siting decisions, incentive structures, and climate policy.

Decentralized initiatives are an essential driver of tangible progress, especially amidst rapidly shifting federal policies. Aligning these sub-national efforts with complementary regulatory clarity will determine how successfully regions manage growth.

Utilities are already accustomed to operating within complex regulatory frameworks, but uncertainty-particularly around cost recovery, interconnection rules, and technology eligibility-increases risk and ultimately increases customer costs.

Clear signals from regulators and legislators allow utilities to plan prudently, deploy capital efficiently, and consider a broader, more innovative set of solutions.

This transparency also encourages third-party participation, accelerating impact while alleviating customer cost burden. Absent such certainty, delay becomes the default, with higher long-term costs, unmet system needs, and untapped development opportunity.

The path forward

Meeting growing loads while keeping electricity affordable will require a combination of realism, innovation, and coordination.

Progress will depend on improved forecasting, smarter optimization, clearer policy signals, accelerated integration through digitization, and more effective communication with both consumers and policymakers.

The electric system is evolving because the economy and society it supports are evolving. The challenge for utilities isn't merely to keep pace, but to help shape that evolution in ways that are affordable, resilient, and aligned with long-term national priorities.

Interested in learning more? Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist.

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SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/empowering-the-future-affordability-in-the-face-of-utility-load-1207320