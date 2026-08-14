Schmidt Law LLC: New York Attorney Madeline Schmidt Helps Content Creators Fight Content Theft and Reclaim Suspended Social Media Accounts

Schmidt Law helps content creators remove stolen and unauthorized content, enforce their rights, and restore wrongfully suspended accounts across major platforms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Schmidt Law LLC, a New York social media and entertainment law firm, is helping content creators respond to two fast-growing threats to their livelihoods: the theft and unauthorized use of their content, and the wrongful suspension of their social media accounts.

For a content creator, their content and their accounts are the business. When original work is copied, reposted, or used beyond what a brand paid for, the loss is immediate, and one of the most common disputes the firm sees is a brand continuing to use a creator's content after the agreed usage term has ended or without permission at all. Schmidt Law moves quickly to stop unauthorized use, remove infringing content, and enforce a creator's rights.

The firm helps creators with copyright protection, DMCA takedowns, and enforcement against the misuse of their content, name, image, and likeness, across the platforms where creators build, including subscription and paywall platforms. Where a brand or third party has used content without authorization, Schmidt Law pursues removal, demand letters, and formal legal action where warranted, and can seek compensation on behalf of creators for the unauthorized use.

Schmidt Law also offers social media account restoration. When a creator's profile is wrongfully suspended or banned, the firm has a process to escalate the matter and pursue available remedies against the platform where appropriate, working to restore access on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and more.

"For a content creator, your content and your accounts are your business," said Madeline Schmidt , founder of Schmidt Law. "When work is stolen or used beyond what a brand paid for, or an account is wrongfully taken down, the damage is immediate. We move quickly to protect what our clients have built."

The firm's content protection and platform dispute counsel includes:

? DMCA takedowns and removal of stolen or unauthorized content

? Enforcement when a brand uses content past the usage term, outside the scope of the agreement, or without permission

? Copyright protection and trademark registration.

? Protection of a creator's name, image, and likeness across platforms, including subscription and paywall platforms

? Social media account restoration for wrongful suspensions and bans on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook

? Dispute resolution, including demand letters and legal action where warranted

Speed Matters When Income Is on the Line

Content theft and account suspensions both hit a creator's income the moment they happen, which is why fast, informed action matters. As a social media and entertainment law firm focused on the creator economy, Schmidt Law helps clients respond quickly and pursue the remedies available to them, then puts stronger protections in place to reduce the risk of it happening again.

About Schmidt Law

Schmidt Law LLC is a New York-based social media and entertainment law firm serving creators, influencers, reality television talent, entertainment professionals, and talent agencies nationwide on transactional matters. Founded by attorney Madeline Schmidt, the firm focuses on creator economy legal services, contract negotiation, intellectual property, and dispute resolution, helping clients protect their creative work, their income, and their long-term growth. Learn more at madelineschmidtlaw.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Someone stole my content. How do I get it taken down?

Most stolen content can be removed through a DMCA takedown notice sent to the platform or host, and repeat infringers can be escalated further. Schmidt Law files takedowns quickly and enforces a creator's rights against unauthorized use of their content and likeness.

What can I do if a brand uses my content after the usage term ends?

Using your content beyond the agreed usage window, outside the agreed platforms, or without permission, can breach your contract and infringe your rights. Schmidt Law enforces usage terms through demand letters, takedowns, and legal action where warranted, and can seek compensation for the unauthorized use.

How do I restore a wrongfully suspended social media account?

If your account is wrongfully suspended or banned, begin with the platform's own appeal process and document everything. When that does not resolve it, Schmidt Law has a process to escalate the suspension and pursue available remedies against the platform where appropriate, handling account restoration for creators on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and more.

Can I sue for unauthorized use of my likeness?

Yes. Using your image, name, or likeness without permission can violate your right of publicity and, in many cases, your copyright. Schmidt Law enforces those rights through cease and desist letters, takedowns, and legal action, and can seek monetary remedies based on the circumstances.

Media Contact

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contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Schmidt Law LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-york-attorney-madeline-schmidt-helps-content-creators-fight-1205141