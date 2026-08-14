Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Expands the RT Series with The RT75

Following the success of RT100 Pro, Epomaker keeps the momentum going with the Epomaker RT75

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Retaining the series' signature retro aesthetics and highly customizable design philosophy, the Epomaker RT75 adopts the increasingly popular 75% layout, offering a versatile solution for both newcomers to mechanical keyboards and experienced enthusiasts alike.

A Detachable Display That Balances Productivity and Personalization

Designed around a compact 75% form factor, the RT75 serves as an ideal entry point for users looking to explore the world of custom mechanical keyboards. The keyboard carries forward the RT series' distinctive vintage-inspired design language while inheriting the color palette introduced on the RT100 Pro. A predominantly retro white finish is complemented by carefully placed green accent keys, creating a look that feels both refreshing and nostalgic.

At the top-right corner sits a 1.54-inch display that provides real-time information such as device connectivity, battery level, and system status. Users can also upload custom animated images, transforming the keyboard into a personalized centerpiece for any workspace.

Customization remains one of the RT75's defining features. The display module is fully detachable, and the package includes four replacement keycaps, PrtSc, ScrLk, Ins, and Pause, allowing users to swap the screen for functional keys whenever desired. Whether serving as a visually striking desk accessory or a streamlined productivity tool, the RT75 adapts effortlessly to different preferences and use cases.

Gasket-Mounted Comfort Meets DIY-Friendly Flexibility

The RT75 features a gasket-mounted structure paired with a five-layer acoustic dampening system. Multiple layers of sound-absorbing materials help reduce vibrations generated during keystrokes, resulting in a softer typing experience, smoother rebound, and a more refined acoustic profile.

The gasket design introduces a subtle degree of flex, creating a cushioned typing feel that enhances both comfort and tactile satisfaction. For keyboard enthusiasts, this keyboard also comes equipped with a hot-swappable PCB, enabling effortless switch replacement without soldering. This significantly lowers the barrier to keyboard customization while reducing the cost and complexity of experimentation.

To further improve the out-of-box experience, the keyboard ships with factory-lubricated stabilizers and switches, allowing users to enjoy a premium typing experience from day one without additional tuning or modifications.

Built for Every Scenario with Extensive Customization Options

Versatility is at the heart of the RT75. The keyboard supports three connectivity modes, wired USB, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless, allowing seamless transitions between desktop workstations, mobile setups, and gaming environments. Cross-platform compatibility is equally straightforward. Users can switch between Windows and macOS with simple keyboard shortcuts, eliminating the need for additional software configuration.

For those seeking deeper customization, Epomaker's companion software offers extensive key remapping and macro programming capabilities. Complex key combinations and repetitive workflows can be assigned to a single keystroke, streamlining tasks in creative applications such as video editing, graphic design, and content production. With flexible customization options and powerful productivity tools, the RT75 empowers users to tailor their typing experience to match their individual needs.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker RT75 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $93.49 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Crafted to sound right, Epomaker makes keyboards, switches and keycaps, plus gaming mice and headsets, every board tuned in our own Sound Lab.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-expands-the-rt-series-with-the-rt75-1206864