Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair, and Jim Jarrell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Linamar Corporation ("Linamar" or the "Company") (TSX: LNR) and their executive team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate their 40 year listing anniversary on TSX and its 60th anniversary as a global manufacturing leader.





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Proudly headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Linamar delivers advanced manufacturing and product development technologies that power vehicles, motion, work, and lives for the future. Linamar uses technologies in casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly, and engineered products to serve a broad range of industries spanning mobility, agriculture, access equipment, MedTech, water, power, defence, and robotics. With more than 37,000 employees worldwide, Linamar generated over $10.2 billion in sales in 2025 and is growing.

For more information, please visit Linamar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309661

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange