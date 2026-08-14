Smart Hospital Market worth $246.17 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global smart hospital market is projected to reach USD 246.17 billion by 2032 from USD 134.69 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Smart Hospital Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Smart Hospital Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 134.69 billion

USD 134.69 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 246.17 billion

USD 246.17 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 10.6%

Smart Hospital Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the smart hospital market with a share of ~32.3% in terms of value in 2032.

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to register the highest share during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of ~20.6% during the forecast period.

By connectivity technology, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of ~18.7% during the forecast period.

By technology, the artificial intelligence & machine learning segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the remote patient monitoring segment is expected to register to register the highest CAGR of ~15.9% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals (public/private) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Siemens Healthcare AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Canon Inc. were identified as star players in the smart hospital market due to their strong market share and extensive product footprint.

Zebra Technologies and Schneider Electric SE, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders in the smart hospital market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29319948

The key factor propelling the growth of the smart hospital market is the increasing adoption of digital healthcare technologies and the rising demand for efficient, connected, and patient-centric hospital operations. Hospitals are increasingly deploying AI, IoMT, cloud computing, advanced connectivity, and automation to improve clinical decision-making, patient monitoring, workflow efficiency, and resource utilization. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies such as AI-enabled analytics, real-time patient monitoring, predictive maintenance, digital health platforms, and connected medical devices is significantly enhancing operational efficiency while reducing administrative workload. The growing demand for scalable, interoperable, and secure healthcare infrastructure, coupled with increasing investments in hospital modernization and digital health initiatives, continues to drive growth in the global smart hospital market.

Based on offering, the software segment will register the highest CAGR in the smart hospital market during the forecast period

The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the smart hospital market during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of digital healthcare platforms, AI-enabled applications, and integrated hospital information systems. Smart hospital software is widely used across electronic health records, hospital information systems, clinical decision support, laboratory and radiology information systems, asset management, AI analytics, workforce management, and cybersecurity, where efficient data management and connected workflows are essential. The ability of software platforms to integrate clinical and operational information, support real-time decision-making, automate administrative processes, and improve resource utilization makes them increasingly important across modern healthcare facilities. Increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, IoMT, AI and machine learning, remote patient monitoring, and interoperable healthcare systems is further accelerating software deployment. The growing need for scalable and centralized digital infrastructure, coupled with increasing investments in hospital modernization and digital health transformation, is expected to strengthen demand for smart hospital software globally.

Cloud computing segment to account for a significant share of the smart hospital market, by technology, during the forecast period

The cloud computing segment is expected to account for a significant share of the smart hospital market during the forecast period due to its widespread use in healthcare environments requiring scalable data management, centralized access, and flexible digital infrastructure. Cloud computing is extensively deployed across electronic health records, hospital information systems, AI analytics, telemedicine, patient engagement, and IoMT applications, where efficient storage, data sharing, and interoperability are essential. Its scalability, remote accessibility, and ability to support high-volume healthcare data make cloud computing suitable for a broad range of clinical and administrative applications. The growing adoption of AI-enabled healthcare connected medical devices, remote monitoring, and digital health platforms is further strengthening demand for cloud infrastructure. Additionally, increasing investments in hospital digitalization and integrated healthcare systems are accelerating the deployment of cloud-based technologies.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=29319948

Asia Pacific to account for largest market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the smart hospital industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid healthcare digitalization, expanding hospital infrastructure, and increasing investments in AI, IoMT, cloud computing, and connected healthcare technologies across major economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The region has a strong focus on smart healthcare initiatives, electronic health records, telemedicine, AI-enabled diagnostics, and hospital automation, which are significantly supporting market growth. Increasing patient volumes, aging populations, healthcare workforce constraints, and the need to improve operational efficiency are further driving adoption. Additionally, growing investments in digital health infrastructure, advanced connectivity, remote patient monitoring, and data-driven healthcare systems are strengthening the smart hospital market across the Asia Pacific.

Major companies operating in the smart hospital companies includes as Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE HealthCare (US), Oracle (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Schneider Electric (France).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=29319948

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

VCSEL Market by Type (Single-mode, Multimode), Wavelength (Red, Near-infrared, Shortwave Infrared), Material (Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), Gallium Nitride (GaN)), and Vertical (Data Center, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2032

Private 5G Market by Offering (RAN, 5G Core, Backhaul, Edge Computing Infrastructure, Network Management Software, Network Security Software, Cloud, Service), Frequency (Low, Mid, mmWave), Network (Standalone, Non-standalone), Spectrum - Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-hospital-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-hospital.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-hospital-market-worth-246-17-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302851700.html