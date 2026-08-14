Pixocial Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.: BeautyPlus Launches AI Influencer Generator for Consistent Virtual Content Creation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeautyPlus, the AI-powered photo editing platform developed by Pixocial, has introduced AI Influencer , a new AI influencer generator and virtual persona creation tool on BeautyPlus Website . The launch comes as creators and small teams look for faster ways to produce consistent social content without repeated filming or photoshoots.





As short-form video and AI-generated content continue to grow across platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, many AI content creation tools still struggle to keep a single character's face and style consistent across multiple outputs. AI Influencer was built as an AI persona creator that addresses that gap, allowing users to generate a consistent AI character across an ongoing stream of content rather than a single one-off image.

The tool functions as a virtual influencer generator and AI avatar generator in one. Users can select from a library of ready-made personas across categories such as fashion, fitness, outdoor, and lifestyle content, or build a custom persona by adjusting age, gender, and style.

"Creators today need to produce content more consistently, but repeated filming, styling, and editing can be time-consuming," said Vincent Lu, Product Lead of BeautyPlus. "With AI Influencer, we want to give users a simpler way to build a recognizable virtual persona and generate social-ready photos and videos around that identity."

At the center of AI Influencer is consistent persona generation. The tool is designed to help maintain a consistent face, hairstyle, and visual identity across generated content, addressing a common limitation in AI generation tools where a character's appearance can shift subtly between outputs.

From there, users can move into photo and video content creation. AI Influencer supports batch generation, allowing users to queue up the next photo or video before the previous one has finished rendering, and download finished videos in batches. Persona creation, content generation, and asset storage are all handled within BeautyPlus, reducing the need to move between separate third-party tools.

Content can also be refined through natural-language editing. Users can describe a change, such as a different expression, a wider camera angle, a new outfit, or a different background, and supported templates can update accordingly without navigating menus or complex prompting.

Rounding out the toolset is trend and template replication, which lets users reference an existing video and apply its pacing and structure to their own generated content. Every persona, photo, video, and template is saved to a personal content library for ongoing reuse.

AI Influencer is now available at https://www.beautyplus.com/ai-influencer .

For creators building virtual personas, supporting visuals often matter as much as the character itself. BeautyPlus Web also offers tools such as AI Clothes Changer , which helps users experiment with different outfit styles, and AI Hairstyle Changer , which allows users to explore new looks for social-ready content.

About BeautyPlus

BeautyPlus is a creative AI platform developed by Pixocial Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., offering photo editing, video editing, and AI content creation tools across mobile and web. From portrait enhancement and style exploration to virtual content generation, BeautyPlus helps users create personalized visual content for social media, self-expression, and everyday creativity.

Contact

Daisy Chen

xiaoqing.chen@pixocial.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d0a5caa-a72f-4f87-a1aa-a248464eb492