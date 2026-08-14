Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed OAI (OMNI Agents AI) at 04:00pm on August 13, 2026 (UTC).

OAI Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/oai_usdt

About OAI (OMNI Agents AI)

A network of autonomous AI agents that execute revenue-generating tasks across major chains. Activate your cluster and receive yield directly into your wallet.

Why OAI (OMNI Agents AI)

OAI (OMNI Agents AI) is worth watching because it is building an autonomous onchain agent network designed to turn AI into an active economic participant rather than just a passive assistant. Its agents can independently execute trading, arbitrage, liquidity strategies, data tasks and microjobs across multiple chains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, Solana and TON, while continuously optimizing performance within controlled risk parameters. With a smart task engine identifying new revenue opportunities, transparent onchain execution, profits streamed directly to users' wallets, and a real-time performance ranking system, OAI combines AI agents, cross-chain infrastructure and automated yield generation into a potentially scalable crypto-native agent economy.

Tokenomics

Token Name: OMNI Agents AI

OMNI Agents AI Token Symbol: OAI

Learn More About OAI (OMNI Agents AI)

Website: https://www.omniagentsai.com/

X: https://x.com/omni_agentsai

Telegram: https://t.me/OmniAgents

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309633

Source: LBank