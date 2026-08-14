IVD Raw Material Market worth $31.1 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the IVD Raw Material Market is projected to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2031 from USD 21.5 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

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IVD Raw Material Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 21.5 billion

USD 21.5 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 31.1 billion

USD 31.1 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.7%

IVD Raw Material Market Trends & Insights:

By product type, antibodies held the prominent market share of 34.5% in 2025.

By supply source, in-house manufacturing led the market with a 66.1% share in 2025.

By application, infectious disease testing accounted for the largest market share of 25.5% in 2025.

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The market encompasses a wide range of biological and chemical components used in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic assays, including antibodies, antigens, recombinant proteins, enzymes, nucleic acids, buffers, substrates, and other specialty reagents. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and the growing adoption of molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and point-of-care testing. Expanding access to advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in diagnostic technologies, and growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are further supporting demand for high-quality IVD raw materials. Additionally, continuous advancements in diagnostic platforms and the growing focus on personalized medicine are accelerating the adoption of innovative, high-performance raw materials across the global diagnostics industry.

The increasing use of high-quality recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and advanced biomolecules in diagnostic assay development is enhancing the accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability of in vitro diagnostic tests. In parallel, advancements in recombinant technology, synthetic biology, and protein engineering are expanding the availability of highly specific and consistent raw materials for immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic applications. These innovations improve assay performance, reduce batch-to-batch variability, and enable the simultaneous detection of multiple disease markers through multiplex testing platforms. As diagnostic technologies continue to evolve and the adoption of automation, molecular diagnostics, and personalized medicine increases, the demand for innovative and high-performance IVD raw materials is expected to grow, making diagnostic testing more scalable, efficient, and clinically valuable across a broad range of healthcare and research applications.

The antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD raw material market in 2025.

Based on product type, the IVD raw material market is segmented into antibodies, antigens & proteins, enzymes & substrates, oligonucleotides & nucleic acids, beads & particles, membranes, labels & detection materials, buffers & diluents, and others. The antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD raw material market in 2025. Antibodies are critical components of a wide range of diagnostic technologies, particularly immunoassays, where they are used to detect and quantify disease-specific biomarkers. Their dominant share reflects their extensive use in infectious disease testing, oncology, cardiac marker testing, autoimmune disease diagnostics, and other clinical applications. The increasing demand for accurate, sensitive, and rapid diagnostic tests, coupled with the growing adoption of automated immunoassay platforms, is expected to sustain the segment's leading position throughout the forecast period.

The point-of-care testing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the IVD raw material market during the forecast period.

The IVD raw material market, by technology, is segmented into immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology & culture, coagulation, point-of-care testing, flow cytometry, and others. The point-of-care testing segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for rapid, decentralized, and user-friendly diagnostic solutions. The growing adoption of lateral flow assays, portable diagnostic devices, and near-patient testing is fueling demand for specialized raw materials such as antibodies, antigens, membranes, labels, and detection reagents. Furthermore, increasing healthcare accessibility, rising demand for early disease diagnosis, and ongoing advancements in rapid diagnostic technologies are accelerating the adoption of point-of-care testing solutions, thereby driving strong growth in the segment.

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The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the IVD raw material market during the forecast period.

The IVD raw material market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. China, Japan, and India are the primary growth markets within the region. China's expanding diagnostic manufacturing sector and increasing investments in biotechnology are driving demand for high-quality IVD raw materials. Japan's advanced healthcare system, aging population, and strong focus on precision medicine continue to support the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. India's rapidly growing diagnostic industry, expanding laboratory network, and increasing use of molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing are further contributing to market growth. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its well-established diagnostics industry, strong presence of leading IVD manufacturers, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and continuous investments in diagnostic innovation.

Key Players

Leading players in the IVD Raw Material companies include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Medix Biochemica (Finland), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Fapon Biotech Inc. (China), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US), BBI Solutions (UK), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Roche CustomBiotech (Switzerland), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US), Cytiva (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Fitzgerald Industries International (US), and Bangs Laboratories, Inc. (US).

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