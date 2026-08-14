LA Kings Girls Camp Expands Access, Representation and Development Opportunities for the Next Generation of Female Hockey Players

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing inclusion and youth participation in sports, AEG's LA Kings hosted its annual LA Kings Girls Camp, providing young female athletes with access to elite coaching, mentorship and development opportunities designed to help grow the next generation of hockey players and leaders.

Held July 27-31 at Toyota Sports Performance Center, the five-day program welcomed girls ages 5 to 12 for a comprehensive experience focused on athletic development, confidence building and personal growth. The camp was led by a lineup of high-profile coaches, including LA Kings Community & Hockey Development Specialist Blake Bolden; Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) players Marah Wagner and Dominique Petrie; PWHL Las Vegas General Manager Domi DiDia; and LA Kings alumnus Jordan Nolan and Daryl Evans. The camp reflects the LA Kings' broader commitment to expanding access to hockey and creating pathways that make the sport more accessible and inclusive for girls and young women.

Through daily on-ice instruction, dryland training, classroom sessions and individualized skill development, participants strengthened their hockey fundamentals while learning valuable lessons in teamwork, resilience, leadership and goal setting. The program was designed not only to develop players on the ice, but also to empower young athletes with skills and confidence that extend beyond sports.

A cornerstone of the camp was the opportunity for participants to engage directly with players and executives from the Professional Women's Hockey League. Through interactive discussions and mentorship sessions, campers gained firsthand insight into the opportunities available for women across all areas of the sport, including professional competition, coaching, leadership and business operations. These interactions provided tangible examples of what is possible for girls pursuing their ambitions both within hockey and beyond.

Participants also spent time with LA Kings alumni, whose personal experiences offered inspiration and guidance while reinforcing the importance of perseverance, commitment and lifelong learning. By connecting young athletes with positive role models from across the hockey community, the program helped foster a sense of belonging and possibility for participants at a formative stage in their development.

Beyond athletic training, the camp created a supportive environment where girls could build friendships, strengthen self-confidence and develop a deeper connection to the game. By combining skill development with mentorship, representation and educational programming, the initiative helps remove barriers to participation while encouraging more girls to see themselves reflected in the future of hockey.

The LA Kings Girls Camp is part of the organization's broader efforts to grow the game by expanding access, increasing participation and creating more inclusive opportunities for youth. Through programs like this, the LA Kings continue to leverage the power of sport to inspire confidence, develop future leaders and help ensure that more girls have the opportunity to participate, thrive and succeed both on and off the ice.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-kings-girls-camp-expands-access-representation-and-development-opportunities-for-the-next-1207344