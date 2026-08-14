Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Bohrungen sind fast abgeschlossen. Was jetzt kommt, könnte noch wichtiger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2026 16:38 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA Kings Girls Camp Expands Access, Representation and Development Opportunities for the Next Generation of Female Hockey Players

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing inclusion and youth participation in sports, AEG's LA Kings hosted its annual LA Kings Girls Camp, providing young female athletes with access to elite coaching, mentorship and development opportunities designed to help grow the next generation of hockey players and leaders.

Held July 27-31 at Toyota Sports Performance Center, the five-day program welcomed girls ages 5 to 12 for a comprehensive experience focused on athletic development, confidence building and personal growth. The camp was led by a lineup of high-profile coaches, including LA Kings Community & Hockey Development Specialist Blake Bolden; Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) players Marah Wagner and Dominique Petrie; PWHL Las Vegas General Manager Domi DiDia; and LA Kings alumnus Jordan Nolan and Daryl Evans. The camp reflects the LA Kings' broader commitment to expanding access to hockey and creating pathways that make the sport more accessible and inclusive for girls and young women.

Through daily on-ice instruction, dryland training, classroom sessions and individualized skill development, participants strengthened their hockey fundamentals while learning valuable lessons in teamwork, resilience, leadership and goal setting. The program was designed not only to develop players on the ice, but also to empower young athletes with skills and confidence that extend beyond sports.

A cornerstone of the camp was the opportunity for participants to engage directly with players and executives from the Professional Women's Hockey League. Through interactive discussions and mentorship sessions, campers gained firsthand insight into the opportunities available for women across all areas of the sport, including professional competition, coaching, leadership and business operations. These interactions provided tangible examples of what is possible for girls pursuing their ambitions both within hockey and beyond.

Participants also spent time with LA Kings alumni, whose personal experiences offered inspiration and guidance while reinforcing the importance of perseverance, commitment and lifelong learning. By connecting young athletes with positive role models from across the hockey community, the program helped foster a sense of belonging and possibility for participants at a formative stage in their development.

Beyond athletic training, the camp created a supportive environment where girls could build friendships, strengthen self-confidence and develop a deeper connection to the game. By combining skill development with mentorship, representation and educational programming, the initiative helps remove barriers to participation while encouraging more girls to see themselves reflected in the future of hockey.

The LA Kings Girls Camp is part of the organization's broader efforts to grow the game by expanding access, increasing participation and creating more inclusive opportunities for youth. Through programs like this, the LA Kings continue to leverage the power of sport to inspire confidence, develop future leaders and help ensure that more girls have the opportunity to participate, thrive and succeed both on and off the ice.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-kings-girls-camp-expands-access-representation-and-development-opportunities-for-the-next-1207344

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.