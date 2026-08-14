McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO), the parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 20, 2026.

The next Emerging Growth Conference will take place August 19-20, 2026. This live, interactive online event gives existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to hear from Felix Waller, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings, in real time.

Mr. Waller will deliver a presentation and open the floor for questions. Attendees may submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask them live; Mr. Waller will address as many as possible.

Register here to attend the conference and receive event updates: https://emerginggrowth.com/

Attendees unable to join live will find an archived webcast on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube channel, www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference , with the link released after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference gives public companies an efficient way to present new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community directly from their offices.

The Conference covers companies across a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative products and services, and a clear strategy for long-term growth. Its audience includes tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions are conducted by video webcast in the Eastern time zone.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is the parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, a growing network of family entertainment destinations. The Company reported approximately $11.96 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025 and has issued 2026 guidance of approximately $14.2 million. For more information, visit www.lelantosholdings.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lelantos Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309666

Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.