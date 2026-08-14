Beihai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - With a gentle sea breeze and waves rolling ashore, the "Beihai in Style, Shared with the World - International Celebrities Guide You to Tour Beihai" event recently came to a successful close. Travel influencers from the UK, Russia and other countries were invited to form an exploration team and venture deep into Beihai's streets and alleyways, turquoise waters, volcanic landscapes and historic sites. Through photos, videos and stories, they shared the fascinating story of this ancient port along the Maritime Silk Road with audiences around the world. Bringing their own cultural backgrounds and travel experiences, they discovered unexpected connections and moments of genuine emotion in Beihai.

The itinerary was packed with diverse experiences. The influencers strolled along Beihai Silver Beach, known as the "the number one beach in the world", walking barefoot through the sand and chasing the waves. They visited Asaka Silver Beach, a popular social-media destination, where rice noodles, coffee and Ferris wheels come together to create a laid-back coastal lifestyle. In the "Beihai South Pearl City", they discovered the lustrous beauty of Nanzhu, a traditional intangible cultural heritage craft, while in Qiaogang Town, they experienced Beihai's vibrant local life through its distinctive cuisine.

They then took a boat to Weizhou Island. At the Weizhou Island South Bay Crocodile Mountian Scenic Area, they marveled at the extraordinary volcanic rocks and sea-eroded landscapes shaped by nature. In front of the Saint Chapel Scenic Area, built with coral stone more than a century ago, they captured retro-inspired moments on camera. As the sun set over Di Shui Dan Ping and Shiluokou, they immersed themselves in the tranquil beauty of the island.

At the Hepu Han Dynasty Cultural Museum, the influencers traced the prosperous history of the Maritime Silk Road dating back more than 2,000 years through overseas treasures such as glass, amber and agate. At the Shell Carving and Horn Carving Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Mooncake Town, they marveled at the intricate craftsmanship of local artisans and tried their hand at making mooncakes.

Dressed in traditional Han Chinese clothing, they immersed themselves in scenes depicting the bustling trade of an ancient port at the Starting Port of the Maritime Silk Road. They took speedboats to Fish bone Sandbar in search of Chinese white dolphins, experienced the speed and excitement of amphibious vehicles and shark boats, and completed this journey through time among the century-old arcade buildings of Beihai Old Street.

Throughout the journey, the influencers were deeply moved by Beihai's unique charm. Their reactions went far beyond fleeting admiration. From sight and touch to emotion and memory, each destination offered a different sensory experience, like a key unlocking personal memories and imaginations of the ocean, history and everyday life.

From the tides of Silver Beach to the sunsets of Weizhou Island, from glass beads dating back to the Han Dynasty to the traditional Han clothing and lantern-lit scenes of the Starting Port of the Maritime Silk Road, the international influencers used their authentic experiences and heartfelt stories to carry the voice of "Beihai in Style" across mountains and seas.

Through their own languages, cameras and emotions, they transformed Beihai's blue seas, volcanic landscapes, historic old town, luminous pearls and fragrant sweet soups into a collection of distinctive yet moving postcards from China, sending them into the hearts of followers around the world.

This encounter and fusion of diverse cultures have presented the world, through the eyes and voices of international influencers, with a city that combines natural beauty, profound cultural heritage and the warmth of everyday life.

On this city postcard are the gentleness of the waves, the power of volcanoes, the weight of history and the warmth of local life. And there is another message written between the lines - the answer each traveler from afar discovers for themselves:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309651

Source: Hmedium