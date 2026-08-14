SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Reports 1.19% Copper Equivalent Over 24.6 Metres in Hole GW26-29 From the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project

New Sulphide Discoveries Drilled On VTEM Targets Up To 2,000 Meters Along Strike From the Logan And Granges Zones In The Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to report a 24.60 meter ("m") core interval grading 1.19% copper equivalent ("Cu-Eq") from the massive sulphide zone previously reported in hole GW26-29 (see news release dated June 17, 2026). In addition, the Company has made several new discoveries by testing VTEM plate models. These include a new discovery of massive sulphides in hole GW26-36 located 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone. This is a major extension of the copper-nickel cobalt potential at Goodwin. The Company has drilled 2,600 meters in 12 holes (GW26-26 through GW26-38), roughly 37% of the 2026 drilling program, and has submitted 992 core samples for multi-element assay.

Diamond Drilling Highlights - Hole GW26-29:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Copper % Nickel % Cobalt % Cu Eq % GW26-29 20.20 44.80 24.60 0.33 0.43 0.11 1.19 GW26-29 46.80 48.55 1.75 0.33 0.41 0.11 1.16 GW26-29 57.90 60.00 2.10 0.34 0.43 0.14 1.21

As previously reported, hole GW26-29 is a 100 meter step-out along strike to the southeast of hole GW25-15 on the Logan zone. Cu Eq% values are recovered grades calculated using a 95% recovery rate and metal prices for copper, nickel and cobalt published August 11, 2026 on Daily Metal Price. A total of 64 core samples were submitted for assay from GW26-29.

Figure 1 Hole GW26-29

Drilling Update: 12 Holes Drilled

The Company has drilled 12 holes, GW26-26 through GW26-38, all designed to test VTEM plate model targets along the Logan, Granges and Farquharson trend. Testing of these VTEM targets has been very successful and has resulted in several new discoveries. All 12 holes have intersected the host gabbro with variable sulphide mineralization ranging from disseminated to massive. Samples from all 12 holes have been submitted for assay.

Hole Depth (m) Logged Samples Summary GW26-26 200 June 6 63 Gabbro, disseminated pyrrhotite GW26-27 110 June 8 48 Gabbro, pyrrhotite GW26-28 163 June 11 11 Volcanics/gabbro, minor massive pyrrhotite GW26-29 137 June 16 70 3 massive sulphide zones, 30.1 m combined - see highlights above GW26-30 220 June 18 156 Broad 160.1 m zone of disseminated pyrrhotite from 59.9-220 m GW26-31 201 July 1 22 Background pyyrhotite mineralization, operational delays GW26-32 317 July 6 271 Thickest zone to date - see below GW26-33 233 July 20 20 14.5 m pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite zone - see below GW26-34 183 July 24 57 Disseminated pyrrhotite, one 0.4 m semi-massive seam GW26-36 212 July 30 108 Multiple massive sulphide zones, 124-192 m - see below GW26-37 286 Aug 2 58 Broadly mineralized, one 0.4 m massive zone GW26-38 338 Aug 12 108 Widespread pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite disseminated; increased amounts from 240-283 m

GW26-32 (317 m)

GW26-32 intersected a gabbro host with multiple stacked mineralized zones between 84 m and 308.7 m and several massive to semi-massive sulphide intercepts at depth including a massive sulphide interval from 287.1-287.9 m. A total of 271 samples, including QA/QC standards and blanks, were submitted for assay.

GW26-33 (233 m)

GW26-33 intersected a 14.5 meter zone of semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite mineralization from 33.15 to 47.6 m, including massive sulphide from 33.15-35 m and a semi-massive interval from 42.6-47.1 m, hosted in gabbro. Background mineralization of 1-2% pyrrhotite continues through the remainder of the hole to 197.7 m.

GW26-36 (212 m)

GW26-36 intersected a broad mineralized zone from 124.4 to 191.8 m hosted in coarse-grained gabbro, containing several massive sulphide intervals - including 126.5-128.6 m, 140.7-142.0 m, 142.35-142.4 m, 144.5-144.7 m and 151-151.7 m together with semi-massive zones at 157-158 m and 165.4-166.3 m. A shallower semi-massive interval was also logged from 12.40-12.75 m. This new sulphide discovery is located 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone.

Figure 2: Hole GW26-36 Massive Sulphide Interval

NBJMAP Grant Of $60,000

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has been awarded a grant of $60,000 by the Province Of New Brunswick in support of the 2026 diamond drilling campaign on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project. The Company wishes to thank the Province for its continued support and recognition of the strategic mineral potential at Goodwin.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

A total of 992 core samples have been collected from the 12 completed holes (GW26-26 through GW26-38, excluding the abandoned GW26-35) and submitted for multi-element assay. Quality control samples, comprising certified reference standards and blanks, were inserted at regular intervals in accordance with industry-standard protocols. All samples were collected, labelled and sealed by SLAM field personnel. Core is stored securely at the Company's core logging facility in Bathurst. Assay results will be reported in subsequent news releases as they are received.

About the Goodwin Project

The Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project covers 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres) in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick, Canada. Background on the VTEM survey, target generation and the design of the current 7,000 meter program is set out in the Company's news releases dated June 1 and June 17, 2026. Significant historical intercepts on the property include a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.19% Cu-Eq, including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval, from hole GW24-02, as reported in a news release dated August 7, 2024.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company also holds the Jake Lee gold project, where a new gold vein discovered in 2025 has returned up to 40.5 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver from channel samples, and the Menneval gold project, where a soil anomaly measuring approximately 3,000 by 2,500 meters has returned gold-bearing samples up to 0.683 g/t gold.

SLAM is a project generator and expects to receive further cash and share payments in 2026. In 2025, the Company received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) pursuant to the Wedge project agreement, and a cash payment of $60,000 plus 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on both the Wedge copper-zinc project and the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on X @SLAMGold, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

Qualifying Statement

Mike Taylor, P.Geo., President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

506-623-8960 · mike@slamexploration.com

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President

902-273-2387 · jimmy@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the exploration potential of the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including that historical exploration results and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/slam-reports-1.19-copper-equivalent-over-24.6-metres-in-hole-gw26-29-from-the-goo-1207373