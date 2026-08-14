FERRERO GROUP TO ACQUIRE PURELY ELIZABETH, A LEADING U.S. MODERN WELLNESS BRAND

LUXEMBOURG and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero Group today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Purely Elizabeth, the high-growth modern wellness brand and a leading better-for-you food company based in the U.S. The acquisition further enhances Ferrero's relevance at the American breakfast table with Purely Elizabeth joining its portfolio. Following closing, Ferrero intends to support Purely Elizabeth's next phase of growth through continued product innovation, operational capabilities and expanded distribution, helping the brand reach more consumers while preserving its distinct identity and commitment to quality.

Founded in 2009 and based in Boulder, Colorado, Purely Elizabeth has more than doubled its sales in the past two years, driven by its innovative portfolio of granola, oatmeal and cereals while more recently expanding into the fast-growing protein segment. The brand has built a leading position and helped shape evolving consumer expectations around breakfast and wellness by pioneering premium and taste-forward products containing ingredients such as oats, whole grains, nuts and seeds.

"Purely Elizabeth, with its terrific portfolio of quality, tasty products, is a great addition to Ferrero," said Giovanni Ferrero, President of Ferrero International S.A., holding company of the Ferrero Group. "With this transaction, Ferrero builds on its recent acquisition of WK Kellogg Co, reinforcing both its presence at breakfast time in America and its reach in the better-for-you segment."

"We are delighted to welcome Purely Elizabeth to the Ferrero Group," said Lapo Civiletti, President of Ferrero Ice Cream and WK KelloggCo. "This acquisition reflects our long-term strategy to invest in high-growth categories and further enhance our presence in the better-for-you offerings across breakfast occasions and beyond. Purely Elizabeth has built a distinctive brand by being in tune with evolving consumer preferences through premium, innovative and delicious products, making it a highly complementary addition to our portfolio. We look forward to supporting the brand's continued growth while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that has made it successful."

"Building Purely Elizabeth from an idea 17 years ago into the brand it is today has been one of the most rewarding journeys of my life, and I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished," said Elizabeth Stein, Founder and CEO of Purely Elizabeth. "As I thought about the next chapter, finding a partner who understood what makes Purely Elizabeth special and shared our commitment to quality, innovation, and building for the long term was incredibly important to me. In Ferrero, we've found a family-owned company that believes deeply in what we've built and sees the tremendous opportunity still ahead. I couldn't be more excited to continue leading Purely Elizabeth alongside our team as we bring our mission and products to even more people."

The company will continue to operate as a standalone brand within the Ferrero Group, with Founder and CEO Elizabeth Stein, continuing in her role alongside the existing leadership team. The business will benefit from Ferrero Group's long-term commitment to support the brand's product-development pipeline and innovation, supporting the continued growth of Purely Elizabeth and its product offering.

The acquisition builds on Ferrero Group's growing portfolio in the U.S., following the 2025 acquisition of WK Kellogg Co. It also further expands the company's presence in both the breakfast and better-for-you categories, alongside brands including Eat Natural and FULFIL in Europe, Power Crunch in North America and Bold Snacks in Brazil.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Ferrero Group

Ferrero Group is a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, renowned for iconic brands such as Nutella, Kinder, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tac, alongside local favorites.

Founded in 1946 in Alba, Italy, Ferrero marks 80 years as a family-owned group with more than 50,000 employees and operations in over 170 countries. The company combines a strong heritage and commitment to quality with continuous innovation across brands and categories, including ice cream, biscuits and bakery, breakfast cereals, and better-for-you offerings. Guided by a long-term vision, Ferrero focuses on sustainable and responsible growth, strengthening its presence in emerging segments while staying true to its values of excellence and care.

About Purely Elizabeth:

Founded in 2009 by wellness entrepreneur and holistic nutrition counselor Elizabeth Stein, Purely Elizabeth is a modern wellness brand that is redefining the better-for-you breakfast category and beyond. What began with Elizabeth's vision to create nourishing food without compromising on taste has grown into a beloved portfolio spanning granola, oatmeal, cereal and more. A pioneer in bringing ancient grains, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and functional nutrition into the mainstream, Purely Elizabeth continues to create products that meet consumers at the intersection of nutrition and deliciousness. Its mission is simple: to help people thrive on their wellness journey, one delicious bite at a time. For more information, visit www.purelyelizabeth.com or follow @purely_elizabeth on Instagram and TikTok.

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