RemotePeople Completes 2026 SOC 2 Type II Audit Across Security, Availability, and Confidentiality

The New York-headquartered global Employer of Record renews its SOC 2 Type II attestation for a full 12-month period, adding to its ISO 27001 and GDPR certifications and its recent A+ platform security rating from Astra Security.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePeople, a global provider of Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and recruitment services operating in more than 150 countries, today announced the successful completion of its 2026 SOC 2 Type II audit, covering the Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Service Criteria. The independent examination was performed by INTERCERT CPA LLC in accordance with AICPA SSAE 21 attestation standards and covered a continuous 12-month observation period from May 31, 2025 to May 30, 2026.

Unlike a SOC 2 Type I report, which evaluates the design of controls at a single point in time, a Type II report evaluates whether those controls actually operated effectively over a sustained period - in this case, an entire year. The auditor issued a clean opinion, confirming that RemotePeople's controls were both suitably designed and operating effectively throughout the period to achieve its service commitments and system requirements.

What the audit covered

The examination scope covered RemotePeople's cloud-hosted platform, including the following Trust Service Criteria:

Security - protection of the system against unauthorized access, both physical and logical.

- protection of the system against unauthorized access, both physical and logical. Availability - the system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

- the system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed. Confidentiality - information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

Many EOR and HR technology providers scope their SOC 2 examination to Security alone. Extending to Availability and Confidentiality reflects the reality of RemotePeople's work: the platform runs payroll for employees in more than 150 countries and holds sensitive personal, tax, and banking data on behalf of thousands of organizations. Downtime and data disclosure both carry direct consequences for customers.

Layered assurance across independent frameworks

The 2026 SOC 2 Type II attestation is the third pillar of RemotePeople's independent security assurance stack, joining its ISO 27001 certification, GDPR compliance program, and the A+ platform security rating recently awarded by Astra Security following an AI-augmented penetration test of app.remotepeople.com. Together, these attestations cover control design, sustained operating effectiveness, data protection, and offensive security testing - from independent third parties operating under different methodologies.

"Our customers trust us with contracts, payroll, tax IDs, and banking details for their people in more than 150 countries. That trust has to be earned every year, not claimed once. A SOC 2 Type II covering not just Security but also Availability and Confidentiality, alongside our ISO 27001 and our recent Astra A+ rating, is how we prove - with independent third parties - that the platform behind the promise is doing what we say it is."

- Antoine Boquen, CEO of RemotePeople

The full SOC 2 Type II report is available to RemotePeople customers and qualified prospects under NDA through the company's Trust Center at eu.sprinto.com/trust-center/view/0656f314-c72e-4fad-a251-258d8102fef8.

About RemotePeople

RemotePeople is a global Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and recruitment provider headquartered in New York, helping companies hire, pay, and manage employees in 150+ countries without setting up a local entity. Its platform covers the full "recruit, employ, incorporate" journey: international recruitment through an in-house team, EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, Contractor of Record (COR), global mobility with work-visa sponsorship, US PEO, and company incorporation. RemotePeople is the trusted solution of more than 3,000 organizations, including Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, Porsche, LVMH, and Bang & Olufsen, and is certified SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 27001. The company was named best Employer of Record platform in the G2 Summer 2026 reports, with 80+ badges, and ranked #1 in the 2026 best EOR guides published by People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator. Learn more at remotepeople.com.

Press contact

RemotePeople

Pierre Pradier - Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer

pierre.pradier@remotepeople.com

remotepeople.com

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