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PR Newswire
14.08.2026 19:12 Uhr
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TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest): TestMu AI Unveils the Fifth Edition of the TestMu Conference in 2026

The world's largest virtual agentic engineering and quality conference returns with a focus on autonomous quality, agentic workflows, and AI-native testing strategies

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, is excited to unveil the 5th edition of its flagship TestMu Conference, taking place virtually from August 19-21, 2026. This year's event is expected to host over 75,000 developers, builders, and quality engineers from more than 120 countries, making it the world's largest virtual conference dedicated to agentic engineering and quality.

TestMu Conference 2026 is designed to explore how AI is reshaping the way software is built, tested, and shipped, from agentic workflows and autonomous quality to battle-tested AI playbooks and the engineering culture driving it all. With an esteemed lineup of global speakers, the conference will feature some of the most influential voices in tech, including Luis Héctor Chávez, Chief Technology Officer of Replit; Francesca Lazzeri, Principal Group Director of Microsoft; Thomas Dohmke, Co-Founder and CEO of Entire; Dona Sarkar, Chief Troublemaker - Enterprise AI Advocacy at Microsoft; Nilesh Dalvi, Engineering Leader at Glean; Rashi Agrawal, Head of AI at Hinge Health; Viktoria Semaan, Principal Technical Evangelist at Databricks; Amanda Martin Head of Developer Relations at Vapi along with other speakers.

"Agentic AI has led to evolution in the engineering and quality industry," said Rakesh Sukla, Director of Engineering - Platform and Quality Engineering at Bread Financial and a speaker at the TestMu Conference 2026. "As AI agents take on a bigger share of the engineering workload, the real differentiator is how rigorously we validate what they build. TestMu Conference brings together the practitioners and leaders shaping that discipline, and I look forward to learning from and contributing to this incredible community. Platforms like TestMu Conference are vital; they give us the space to connect, share knowledge, and build the frameworks that will safeguard the AI-powered applications of tomorrow."

Over three days, attendees will have access to 80+ sessions, including keynotes, interactive workshops, fireside chats, and panel discussions on topics including agentic AI workflows, autonomous quality engineering, building trustworthy AI agents, AI evals, LLM cost optimization, enterprise AI adoption, human-centered AI transformation, technology leadership strategies, and much more. These sessions are designed to foster insightful conversations, hands-on learning, and the exchange of strategic ideas as engineering teams navigate the shift to agentic software development.

"TestMu Conference 2026 is TestMu AI's flagship, annual conference built for the community, by the community," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of TestMu AI. "As AI agents move from experiments to production, the questions facing every engineering team have changed: how do you trust autonomous systems, how do you validate what agents build, and how do you keep quality at the center of it all? This conference brings together the visionaries, disruptors, and changemakers answering those questions in real time. It's not just an event; it's a platform for all of us to connect, learn, and inspire one another. Let's break new ground and build a future where software quality is the cornerstone of the agentic era."

The conference also provides unparalleled opportunities for peer networking, hands-on learning, and live challenges with prizes worth up to $15,000. TestMu Conference 2026 also has a rich ecosystem of partners, including Accenture, Capgemini, LTIMindtree, Microsoft, Persistent, Wipro, and many others.

Alongside the conference, TestMu AI has launched the Kane CLI Online Hackathon, a hackathon for developers who build with AI coding agents and want to see what happens when they put a real verification layer next to them. Visit: Link

Registration for the conference is free and now open. For more details, including the full event schedule, speaker lineup, and topics covered, visit: Link

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

For more information, visit www.testmuai.com.

Media Contact

Nikhil Saxena
Corporate Communication Manager
TestMu AI
nikhils@testmuai.com
+919870981968

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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