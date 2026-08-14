The OLB Group, Inc. Granted Additional 180-Day Compliance Period by Nasdaq

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / The OLB Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:OLB) ("OLB" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated payment, commerce and fintech solutions doing business as SecurePay, today announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") granting the Company an additional 180-calendar-day period, through January 25, 2027, to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price per share requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules

The Nasdaq letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OLB."

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and to consider all available options to regain compliance, including implementing a reverse stock split. Any reverse stock split must be completed no later than ten business days prior to January 25, 2027 in order to timely regain compliance. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or otherwise maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If compliance is not demonstrated by January 25, 2027, Nasdaq Staff will provide written notification that the Company's securities will be delisted, at which time the Company may request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel; however, a timely request for a hearing following the second 180-day compliance period would not stay the suspension of the Company's securities from trading.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is a diversified fintech company headquartered in New York, providing payment solutions and digital asset technology services. Through its SecurePay gateway and other platforms, OLB serves merchants across multiple industries with innovative payment processing and financial technology solutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the potential implementation and effects of a reverse stock split, the Company's operating plans and strategic initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, among others: the trading price and trading volume of the Company's common stock; general market and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain any required stockholder approval for, and to timely implement, a reverse stock split; the Company's ability to remain in compliance with all other Nasdaq continued listing requirements; the Company's need for and ability to obtain additional capital; and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

Investor Contact:

The OLB Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@olb.com

Phone: (212) 278-0900 EXT 333

SOURCE: The OLB Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-olb-group-inc.-granted-additional-180-day-compliance-period-b-1207425