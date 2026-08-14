Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Sale of Shares from Treasury

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Sale of Shares from Treasury

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Company has sold from treasury a total of 25,000 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 528.50 pence per share. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 109,335,550 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, including shares held in treasury, is 265,802,630. The total number of voting rights in the Company following the re-issue is 156,467,080.

The figure of 156,467,080 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ENDS-

For further information contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.comTel: 07376 982071

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Tel: +44 (0)207 742 8805