EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Kontron AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 13.8.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.
London am 13.8.2026
14.08.2026 CET/CEST
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Österreich
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
2382956 14.08.2026 CET/CEST