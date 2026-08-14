Money Metals Exchange: Money Metals to Honor Twin Falls Hero Jordan Salinas with 25-Ounce Silver Bullet Award

Idaho lawmakers to join private ceremony recognizing Salinas for courageous intervention during Twin Falls mass shooting

EAGLE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Money Metals Exchange will today honor Jordan Salinas, whose armed intervention during the August 1st mass shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho, was credited by police with helping prevent further casualties, with a specially engraved 25-ounce Silver Bullet Award at a private ceremony inside Money Metals' secure vaulting facility in Eagle.

Joining Money Metals in recognizing Salinas will be Idaho State Representatives Rob Beiswenger and Josh Tanner and State Senator Tammy Nichols.

Salinas, a home healthcare worker, sprang into action after a gunman opened fire on unsuspecting victims outside an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls. Rather than fleeing the danger, Salinas confronted the attacker and returned fire, forcing the gunman to take cover and leave the scene.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks later credited Salinas' intervention with potentially saving lives.

"We believe [Jordan's] actions drove the suspect from the scene and prevented further casualties," Hicks said during a news conference following the shooting.

Three people were killed in the attack, and several others were injured and hospitalized. Authorities have indicated the toll could have been even worse had Salinas not intervened.

"We are honored to present Jordan with this 25-ounce Silver Bullet as a small token of our gratitude for an extraordinary act of courage," said Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals.

"When innocent people were under attack and every second mattered, Jordan chose to act. His willingness to put himself in harm's way to protect complete strangers deserves recognition."

Money Metals has long been an advocate for the right of law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms, including supporting the right of its employees to carry firearms at its Eagle facility, subsidizing employees' acquisition of firearms and ammunition, and providing ongoing firearms training under the supervision of Money Metals' security team of former law enforcement professionals.

"No one ever wants to find himself in the situation Jordan faced that day," Gleason said. "But when the unthinkable happened, Jordan was prepared. He stood between a violent attacker and innocent people. That is courage in its most meaningful form."

Salinas has said that the 2021 shooting at Boise Towne Square mall prompted him to think seriously about being prepared by exercising his constitutional right to carry a firearm should he ever encounter a similar situation.

That preparation took on profound significance on August 1st.

"Everyone says, 'It's not going to happen here,'" Salinas has said. "But what if it does?"

For Jordan Salinas, that question ceased to be hypothetical. When the moment came, he acted.

The 25-ounce .999 fine silver bullet, engraved in Salinas' honor, will be presented during the private event on Friday afternoon at Money Metals' Eagle headquarters and depository facility.

The ceremony will recognize not only Salinas' actions that day, but the larger principles his actions exemplified: preparedness, courage, self-reliance, and the willingness to defend innocent life.

Money Metals Exchange is a leading U.S. precious metals dealer and operator of Money Metals, a state-of-the-art precious metals storage facility located in Eagle, Idaho. Money Metals serves customers throughout the United States and has been a longstanding advocate for sound money, precious metals ownership, and constitutional liberties.

jp.cortez@moneymetals.com

SOURCE: Money Metals Exchange

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/money-metals-to-honor-twin-falls-hero-jordan-salinas-with-25-ounce-silver-bullet-1207445