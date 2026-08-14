ShimmerScreen Launches New Online Store

The new e-commerce platform allows customers to configure, price, and purchase custom ShimmerScreen installations up to 100 square feet in seconds.

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / ShimmerScreen, the premier manufacturer of architectural ball chain curtains, metal chain curtains, and decorative metal chain products, has launched its first online store, allowing customers to configure, price, and purchase custom ShimmerScreen in seconds. This launch marks a major step for ShimmerScreen, the architecture, interior design, and hospitality-focused division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

The online store currently features six customizable ShimmerScreen products, with additional products planned for future release. Available products include Metal Ball Chain Curtain - Round Style with Straight Track, Metal Ball Chain Curtain - Faceted Style with Straight Track, Metal Ball Chain Curtain - Ball-Bar Style with Straight Track, Metal Ball Chain Curtain - Round Style with Circular Track, Metal Ball Chain Curtain - Faceted Style with Circular Track, and Metal Ball Chain Curtain - Ball-Bar Style with Circular Track. Customers can easily customize the dimensions, ball diameter / size, material / finish, and track style while receiving real-time pricing for ShimmerScreen tailored for their space.

The online store provides a fast and streamlined way to configure and purchase custom ShimmerScreen up to 100 square feet, on circular or straight track, and in all three styles (Round, Faceted, and Ball-Bar). Circular track ShimmerScreen can work beautifully with light to create custom chandeliers, decorative lighting installations, and architectural lighting features. Straight track ShimmerScreen can be used as room dividers, partitions, decorative curtains, window coverings, backdrops, architectural screening, décor, or also combined with light to create a stunning display. Using ShimmerScreen in combination with light creates a shimmering and striking effect that results from light interacting with the high-quality metal ball chain.

The online shop is great for anyone looking to add ShimmerScreen to their space, including architects, interior designers, hospitality professionals, business owners, contractors, and DIYers. It is particularly useful for DIYers who are looking to add an extra special feature to their home or office. The store is perfect for business owners who want to add an eye-catching element to their retail store, restaurant, bar, nightclub, spa, salon, or hotel.

Whether a project is small or large, straightforward or highly customized, customers can continue to work directly with the ShimmerScreen team for design guidance, samples, quotations, and project-specific support. The new online store simply provides an additional fast and convenient option for customers who prefer to configure, price, and purchase smaller ShimmerScreen installations online.

"We're excited to make ShimmerScreen easier than ever to specify and purchase," said Cath Taubner, EVP of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. "For smaller projects, customers can now explore different options, see pricing immediately, and place an order whenever it's convenient for them. At the same time, our team is always here to help with projects of any size."

The launch represents another step in ShimmerScreen's continued expansion within the architecture, interior design, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets.

Customers can explore the new online store at shop.shimmerscreen.com.

About ShimmerScreen

ShimmerScreen is the industry's leading architectural ball chain curtain system, offering custom decorative metal chain curtains, architectural room dividers, privacy screens, window treatments, ceiling features, lighting elements, and architectural screening solutions for commercial and residential environments. Architects and interior designers specify ShimmerScreen for projects where they want to define spaces without sacrificing light, visibility, airflow, or openness.

Originally conceived in 2002 by Bill Taubner Sr., ShimmerScreen transformed an industrial product into an innovative architectural design material. By reimagining traditional metal ball chain as a decorative architectural element, ShimmerScreen created a new design category that has been used in projects globally.

Today, ShimmerScreen installations can be found in luxury hotels, corporate headquarters, casinos, airports, museums, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, sports arenas, and residences worldwide. Every installation is custom engineered and manufactured to meet the exact specifications of each project.

Unlike products sold by distributors or importers, ShimmerScreen is manufactured exclusively by Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., providing complete control over quality, production schedules, finishes, and lead times. Whether a project requires a small decorative feature or a multi-story architectural installation, ShimmerScreen offers unmatched flexibility, engineering expertise, and dependable delivery.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 by Franz Taubner and his son, Val Taubner, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. began in a small garage in the Bronx, New York, with a simple vision: manufacture the highest quality metal ball chain in America. Through hard work, continuous innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customer service, that small family business steadily grew into the world's largest manufacturer of metal ball chain.

Today, nearly 90 years later, Ball Chain remains proudly family-owned and operated. Now in its fifth generation of leadership, the company continues to manufacture millions of feet of metal ball chain every week from its 70,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon, New York. Ball Chain is the only manufacturer of metal ball chain in the United States and supplies products to customers throughout North America and around the world.

The company serves a diverse range of industries including architecture and interior design, military, government, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, promotional products, retail, medical, and consumer products. Ball Chain has proudly supplied the United States Armed Forces with the iconic military dog tag chains worn by generations of American service members, continuing a tradition that spans decades.

In addition to ShimmerScreen, Ball Chain's family of companies includes LogoTags, one of America's leading manufacturers of custom challenge coins, military coins, medals, dog tags, and promotional products. Across every division, the company remains committed to American manufacturing, exceptional quality, innovation, and providing customers with industry-leading products backed by responsive service.

To learn more about ShimmerScreen's architectural chain curtain systems, decorative metal room dividers, and custom architectural screening solutions, visit www.ShimmerScreen.com.

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Contact Information

Bill Taubner Jr., EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 104

(C) 914-414-6733

wft@shimmerscreen.com

Cath Taubner, EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 119

(C) 914-826-1628

cath@shimmerscreen.com

SOURCE: ShimmerScreen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/shimmerscreenr-launches-new-online-store-1207187