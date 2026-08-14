Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Antanas Guoga announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that on July 20, 2026, Mr. Guoga acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Highcliff Metals Corp.'s (the "Company") private placement. On August 4, 2026, Mr. Guoga sold an aggregate of 1,600,000 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Disposition").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Guoga beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 3,200,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 36.22% of the issuance and outstanding on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. On completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Guoga beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.29% of the issuance and outstanding on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

Prior to the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Guoga beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.29% of the issuance and outstanding on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. On completion of the Disposition, Mr. Guoga beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 3,400,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.91% of the issuance and outstanding on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

All securities of the Company held by Mr. Guoga are held for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Guoga may, from time to time, increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company held by him through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309711

Source: Antanas Guoga