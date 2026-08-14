Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed RIPPLEAI (Ripple AI) at 10:00 pm on August 13, 2026 (UTC).





RIPPLEAI (Ripple AI) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rippleai_usdt.

About RIPPLEAI (Ripple AI)

Understand your wallet and the XRP ecosystem simplified. Real-time portfolio tracking, transaction history, and intelligent insights.

Why RIPPLEAI (Ripple AI)

RIPPLEAI is worth watching as an early-stage XRPL-native AI project attempting to turn wallet data, portfolio intelligence and on-chain activity into an AI-driven interface, with a longer-term roadmap spanning anomaly detection, automated workflows, trading, cross-chain swaps and yield optimization. Its timing is particularly notable as Ripple itself is accelerating the convergence of XRPL and agentic AI through the XRPL AI Starter Kit, X402 payments and autonomous XRP/RLUSD transactions. However, Ripple AI is explicitly an independent project with no affiliation to Ripple Labs, and its current lack of a public whitepaper, verified tokenomics and token allocation details-combined with the suspension of its linked X account-makes it a highly early-stage and higher-risk project that should be monitored for execution and disclosure rather than evaluated on the Ripple brand association alone.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Ripple AI

Ripple AI Token Symbol: RIPPLEAI

Learn More About RIPPLEAI(Ripple AI)

Website: https://www.ripple-ai.net

X: https://x.com/RippleAI_

Telegram: https://x.com/RippleAI_

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309663

Source: LBank