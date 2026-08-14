Kindergarten Readiness Gaps of Up to 33 Points Tied to Preschool Attendance, But Quality -- Not Setting Alone -- Predicts Lasting Gains, Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool analysis finds

Kindergarteners who had not attended formal preschool were nearly three times as likely to be rated "not prepared" (51.1% vs. 17.8%), Mayor's Commission for Children, City of Springfield, Missouri, 2018.

SPRING HILL, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool today released an analysis of research examining whether formal preschool improves kindergarten readiness more than other forms of early-childhood care. Across studies from Texas, Michigan, Missouri, and federal longitudinal datasets, children who attended formal preschool or pre-K generally showed stronger early academic and school-readiness outcomes than children who did not. The largest gap in the reviewed research was 33.3 percentage points in teacher-rated kindergarten readiness in Springfield, Missouri.

However, the evidence does not support a simple "preschool wins" conclusion. Research from the 2010-2018 National Institutes of Health-funded NICHD Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development indicates that the quality of early-childhood care can matter more for lasting academic outcomes than whether a setting is labeled preschool or daycare. A separate federal dataset also found an academic advantage among children attending formal preschool, alongside less favorable psychosocial measures among children in care for 20 or more hours per week.

The clearest pattern in the reviewed research appears at the transition into kindergarten. Multiple evaluations found that children with formal pre-K experience were more likely to meet readiness benchmarks or receive favorable teacher assessments than children without comparable preschool participation.

2018 Texas data reported by the Texas Education Agency found that 58% of eligible children who attended public pre-K were rated kindergarten ready, compared with 42% of eligible children who did not attend. The 16-percentage-point difference shows a measurable association between pre-K participation and readiness, although the comparison does not establish that attendance alone caused the difference.

Missouri research found an even larger gap. A 2018 kindergarten-readiness survey conducted for the Mayor's Commission for Children in Springfield found that 51.1% of kindergarteners who had not attended a formal preschool program were rated "not prepared," compared with 17.8% of preschool attendees. That represents a 33.3-percentage-point difference.

In 2018, the Dallas Independent School District reported a 25-percentage-point advantage for pre-K students on kindergarten-readiness assessments compared with students who had not attended the district's pre-K program. The district also reported differences in outcomes, including chronic absenteeism and grade retention.

These findings measure different populations and use different definitions of readiness, so they should not be combined into a single national effect size. They do, however, point in the same direction: formal preschool participation is repeatedly associated with stronger preparation for kindergarten.

Early academic gains do not always persist unchanged

The research becomes less straightforward when children are followed beyond kindergarten. A 2003 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services review examined evaluations of state-funded pre-kindergarten programs and found that all four states measuring cognitive and language outcomes at the end of preschool, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Washington, recorded higher scores for pre-K attendees than non-attendees across the cohorts studied.

The review also found that some of those differences narrowed during the elementary-school years. In several states, early advantages were smaller or no longer statistically significant by second through fourth grade. The finding is important because it separates two questions that are often treated as one: whether preschool can improve school-entry skills, and whether those improvements permanently change later academic performance.

Michigan findings extend the question beyond kindergarten

Michigan provides evidence that the association between preschool participation and educational outcomes can extend much further. A 2012 HighScope longitudinal evaluation of Michigan's Great Start Readiness Program found that 57.3% of GSRP participants graduated from high school on time, compared with 42.5% of nonparticipants, after adjusting for demographic and educational factors.

The 15.3-percentage-point difference is notable because it concerns an outcome more than a decade after preschool. The evaluation also examined academic progress and grade retention, providing a longer-term perspective than studies focused only on kindergarten entry.

The finding does not prove that GSRP participation alone caused the higher graduation rate. Children who attend publicly funded preschool may differ from nonparticipants in family circumstances, access to services, and other characteristics that influence educational outcomes. Longitudinal comparisons are therefore best interpreted as evidence of an association rather than as proof that preschool attendance independently determines graduation.

The Michigan results nevertheless reinforce the importance of examining early education as part of a longer educational pathway rather than viewing kindergarten readiness as the endpoint.

Quality of care matters more than the label

The strongest qualification for a simple preschool-versus-daycare comparison comes from the 2010-2018 NICHD Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development. The federally funded longitudinal study followed more than 1,300 children and examined relationships between early-childhood care and later cognitive, academic, and behavioral outcomes.

Research using the NICHD cohort found that higher-quality child care was associated with stronger academic outcomes later in childhood and adolescence. Higher-quality child care predicted higher academic grades and admission to more selective colleges, with effects remaining after researchers accounted for extensive measures of family background.

That finding changes how the preschool-versus-daycare question should be framed. "Preschool" and "daycare" can describe substantially different programs, but the labels themselves do not measure teacher-child interaction, learning quality, curriculum, group environment, or developmental support.

A high-quality daycare can provide structured learning and developmental support. A preschool program can vary considerably in the quality of those experiences. The research, therefore, points toward the characteristics of care as an important part of the outcome, rather than treating the name of the setting as a sufficient measure.

Formal preschool can produce academic gains alongside social-emotional differences

Federal Early Childhood Longitudinal Study data add another qualification. A 2019 analysis published in Early Childhood Research Quarterly compared children who attended formal preschool with children who experienced informal care at age four.

Preschool and center-based attendees consistently scored higher on achievement tests from age five through early adolescence. At the same time, the study found less favorable psychosocial and behavioral measures among preschool attendees. The differences were concentrated specifically among children who spent 20 or more hours per week in formal care.

The finding does not mean that preschool inherently harms social development. Rather, it shows that academic and social-emotional outcomes can move differently and that the amount of time spent in formal care may matter.

For families, this makes the structure of a program more relevant than its title. A useful early-childhood environment needs to support language, early academic skills, and classroom routines while also providing opportunities for play, peer interaction, and social development.

What the evidence means for families choosing early care

Across the reviewed studies, formal preschool is consistently associated with stronger kindergarten-readiness outcomes. Texas reported a 16-percentage-point readiness difference between eligible public pre-K attendees and non-attendees. The 2018 Dallas Independent School District reported a 25-point advantage on its readiness assessments in 2018.

Those findings should not be interpreted as evidence that every preschool program will outperform every daycare. Most of the comparisons examined preschool participation against nonparticipation or different forms of care, rather than directly comparing two equally high-quality programs.

The longer-term evidence reinforces that distinction. HighScope Educational Research Foundation Michigan's Great Start Readiness Program evaluation from 2012 found a 15.3-percentage-point difference in on-time high-school graduation, while NICHD research connected higher-quality early-childhood care with stronger later academic outcomes. At the same time, the 2019 federal Early Childhood Research Quarterly research found that academic advantages from formal preschool could coexist with differences in psychosocial outcomes.

The research therefore supports a more precise conclusion: preschool participation is associated with stronger kindergarten readiness, but the quality and structure of early-childhood care are critical to understanding whether those advantages persist.

Methodology

Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool synthesized publicly available findings from the National Institutes of Health-funded NICHD Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development, the federal Early Childhood Longitudinal Study-Kindergarten Class of 1998, a 2003 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation review of state-funded pre-kindergarten, and state- and city-level evaluations from Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

The reviewed evidence spans 2003 through 2019 and includes longitudinal research, state evaluations, and teacher-rated readiness assessments. No proprietary survey or original study was conducted. Because the underlying studies use different populations, measures, and research designs, their findings are reported individually rather than combined into a single effect size. The analysis reflects publicly available research reviewed through August 2026.

Frequently Asked QuestionsDo the academic gains from preschool last, or do they fade?

Preschool gains can persist, but early advantages do not necessarily remain unchanged through later grades. The 2003 ASPE review found higher cognitive and language scores among pre-K attendees in all four states that measured those outcomes, while some differences narrowed or disappeared during elementary school.

Does it matter whether care is labeled "daycare" or "preschool"?

Preschool and daycare labels alone do not determine developmental outcomes. NICHD research found that higher-quality child care was associated with stronger later academic outcomes, including higher grades and admission to more selective colleges. The findings support evaluating the quality and characteristics of care rather than relying solely on the program's name.

Does preschool actually improve kindergarten readiness more than daycare?

Preschool participation is associated with stronger kindergarten readiness compared with children who did not attend formal preschool, but the reviewed evidence does not establish that every preschool program outperforms every daycare. Texas reported 58% readiness among eligible public pre-K attendees versus 42% among non-attendees, while Springfield reported a 33.3-point difference in teacher-rated readiness.

What does the research say about the quality of early-childhood care?

Early-childhood care quality is associated with later academic outcomes. NICHD research linked higher-quality care with higher grades and admission to more selective colleges, while 2019 Early Childhood Research Quarterly research found stronger achievement-test performance among formal preschool attendees alongside differences in psychosocial measures. The evidence supports examining teacher-child interactions, learning experiences, and the overall environment.

About Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool

Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool is a Christian preschool and academic child care provider based in Spring Hill, Tennessee, founded in 2023. The center provides early-childhood care and preschool education for families in the Spring Hill community. More information is available at springhilllearning.com.

Media Contact

Contact: Media Relations

Email: media@springhilllearning.com

Location: Spring Hill, TN

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindergarten-readiness-gaps-of-up-to-33-points-tied-to-preschool-attendance-but-quality--not-setting-alone--predicts-lasting-gains-spring-hill-early-learning-daycare-and-preschool-analysis-finds-302852126.html