Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Bookd Media, a performance-based growth partner for remodeling and home service companies, announced today that it has generated more than $25 million in revenue for well over 200 remodeling companies nationwide, delivering exclusive, pre-qualified leads and sales appointments on a pay-per-result basis.

The announcement comes as remodeling contractors increasingly evaluate alternatives to traditional lead-generation models. Bookd Media says its performance-based approach is designed to address concerns among contractors about shared leads, upfront marketing costs, and lead qualification.

Bookd Media's model is designed to provide contractors with exclusive, pre-qualified leads and confirmed sales appointments on a performance-based basis.

"Reaching more than $25 million in client revenue is an important milestone for Bookd Media and the remodeling companies we work with," said Vinny, founder of Bookd Media. "Our focus has been on building a performance-based model centered on qualified leads and confirmed appointments, with services designed around the needs of each contractor's sales capacity."

The company said the $25 million figure reflects revenue generated by its remodeling clients through leads and appointments delivered under its performance-based model. Bookd Media works with companies of every size, in every kind of market, all on the same pay-per-result, performance-based model: Under the company's performance-based model, clients pay based on qualified leads or confirmed appointments, depending on their selected package.

Bookd Media said its model combines lead generation and appointment setting with ongoing coordination with client sales teams. Depending on the selected service package, clients pay for qualified leads or confirmed appointments.

Bookd Media generates leads through digital advertising campaigns and contacts prospective customers to assess factors such as project scope, budget, and timeline before delivering qualified leads or confirmed appointments to participating contractors.

According to Bookd Media, its performance-based structure is intended to align its services with qualified lead and appointment outcomes.

Depending on the selected package, clients may pay for qualified leads or confirmed appointments. The company said leads and appointments that do not meet its applicable qualification standards may be addressed under its service terms. Bookd Media sells both leads and appointments, giving contractors the flexibility to choose the format that fits how their sales team works.

Lead and appointment information can be provided to client sales teams through their existing workflows and systems, according to Bookd Media.

The company said the milestone comes as some remodeling contractors continue to evaluate different approaches to lead generation, including performance-based models.

About Bookd Media

Bookd Media is a performance-based lead generation and appointment-setting partner for remodeling contractors and home service businesses nationwide. Operating on a pay-per-result model with no retainers and no long-term contracts, Bookd Media has generated more than $25 million for its clients across all 50 states. Learn more at https://bookdmedia.com.

Results and figures referenced in this release are illustrative of individual client outcomes and are not a guarantee of future performance. Individual results vary.

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Source: ReleasePR.com