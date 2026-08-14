Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce to Settle Outstanding Indebtedness

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with a company owned by a former officer and director of the Company to settle outstanding indebtedness of $66,125 for an amount of $20,000. Under the terms of the debt settlement agreement, 210,526 common shares will be issued at a deemed value of $0.095 per share.

The debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Company's diversified exploration portfolio includes:

Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

Jackie Au - Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

Melchett Lake VMS Zn-Ag-Au-Cu Project - Polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario

Contact:

Kevin O'Connor, CEO & Director

(312) 509-5972

koconnor@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresouces.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-to-settle-outstanding-indebtedness-1207573