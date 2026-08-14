New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07583 per Unit for the period from August 1, 2026, to and including August 31, 2026.

The distribution will be payable on September 15, 2026, to Unitholders of record as at August 31, 2026.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2026, our portfolio contained 311 properties comprising approximately 19.5 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

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Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust