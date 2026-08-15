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PR Newswire
15.08.2026 02:06 Uhr
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Global Platform Limited (New 7 Wonders): 77 DAYS TO GO: 7 WONDERS OF FUTURE CITIES COUNTS DOWN TO START OF VOTING

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Wonders of Future Cities today marks 77 days until global voting begins on www.7wondersfc.com on 31 October 2026. The day, also known as World Cities Day, will be when the public can start choosing amongst the participating cities and developments, to become historically recognised as the leading representatives of the future of urban life.

According to Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Chairman of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign, "Public participation, global visibility and the status of our recognised brand can transform urban vision into a shared cause, and we are seeing this already with motivating engagement from participating cities and developments from all over the world."

Chie Kobayashi, Global Initiatives Manager for Minato Mirai 21 in Yokohama, Japan, says "We are proud to contribute our experience and vision for creating sustainable, people-focused cities of the future through the 7 Wonders of Future Cities initiative."

Sabine Müller, Chairwoman of aspern Seestadt in Vienna, Austria, says: "We joined the 7 Wonders of Future cities initiative to stand alongside world-leading urban developments, to share our vision of an innovative, sustainable and liveable city for many future generations."

Jeremy Fasser, Mayor of Stellenbosch, South Africa, considers that the future city vision for Adam Tas Corridor "is about creating walkable, connected, mixed-use and mixed-income neighbourhoods where homes, schools, workplaces, public spaces and opportunities are within easy reach - about building a city that connects rather than divides."

Eduardo Pimentel, Mayor of Curitiba, Brazil, says participating "is an opportunity to show the world a city that combines planning, innovation, sustainability and, above all, care for people."

Sluzewiec, in Warsaw, Poland, believes that "participating in the competition will highlight the work put into the transformation process and allow other cities around the world to learn from our example."

For participant Konza Technopolis, southeast of Nairobi, Kenya, its CEO John Paul Okwiri believes that participation in the campaign provides an opportunity to share Kenya's experience in developing a purpose-built smart city with a global audience.

7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign Chairman Jean-Paul de la Fuente summarises the growing momentum: "With 77 days remaining to voting, now is the time that participating cities and developments can build strong foundations of awareness and support locally, nationally and internationally, and that will for sure become valuable assets for when the competition gets underway."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/77-days-to-go-7-wonders-of-future-cities-counts-down-to-start-of-voting-302849871.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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