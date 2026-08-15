The Wealth Company Asset management Pvt Ltd.: The Wealth Company Launches Gift City Fund to Give NRIs a Single, Dollar-Denominated Route into India's Mutual Fund Market

New Category III AIF brings India's 50+ AMCs and 1,600+ mutual fund schemes within one professionally managed investment structure

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Company, the asset management arm of Pantomath Group, has launched The Wealth Company IFSC Fund of Fund (FoF), an open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund based in GIFT City IFSC, offering eligible non-resident investors, including NRIs, a single, US dollar denominated route to professionally managed exposure across India's mutual fund and ETF universe.

Through the USD-denominated FoF, investors can have a single-point diversified exposure to equity-oriented funds, sectoral strategies, fixed income funds, hybrid funds, gold and silver ETFs, index strategies and SIFs, subject to the fund's mandate.

For an NRI in Dubai, Singapore, London, or any other global financial centre, the fund offers the ability to participate in India's growth through a structure designed specifically for non-resident investors - eligible investors do not separately need to undertake the SEBI FPI registration process.

The structure is intended for eligible global family offices, institutional allocators, accredited investors and HNI/UHNI non-residents.

"India's growth has stopped being a story that Indians only watch from abroad. We want an Indian living overseas to think about India as part of their long-term wealth portfolio and not as a market that is difficult to access from where they live," said Ms. Madhu Lunawat, Founder, The Wealth Company.

"There are more than 1,600 schemes to choose from, different market cycles and very different investment styles. Our job is to do that selection and rebalancing within a structure that makes sense for an overseas investor,"said Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director, Group Product Head, The Wealth Company.

The tax question: potentially significant, but not one-size-fits-all

Tax is another consideration for overseas investors. The Fund is structured as an IFSC-based Category III AIF and is expected to qualify as a "Specified Fund" under the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025, subject to satisfaction of the prescribed conditions.

For eligible non-resident investors, distributions by the Fund and capital gains arising on transfer or redemption of Fund units may be exempt from Indian income tax, subject to the applicable statutory conditions.

Further, eligible non-resident investors who satisfy the prescribed conditions may also benefit from relaxations relating to PAN and filing of an Indian income-tax return, including where they have no other income chargeable to tax in India and the prescribed investor information and tax-deduction requirements are complied with.

The availability of these benefits is subject to the Fund satisfying the conditions applicable to a specified fund and to the individual circumstances of each investor.

The Fund may be of particular interest to investors based in jurisdictions such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Uganda and Mauritius; however, the tax treatment in each investor's home jurisdiction is subject to the investor's individual circumstances and should be evaluated with the investor's own tax advisor.

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