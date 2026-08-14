Snail, Inc.: Snail Games Highlights Multiple Milestones Across Gaming Portfolio

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading independent global developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today highlighted several recent milestones across its gaming portfolio, including a newly released title, upcoming PixARK content, and continued development of the indie portfolio.

Stoneguard : developed by a two-person independent development team and published under the Wandering Wizard label, launched on Steam Early Access and has achieved a "Mostly Positive" rating from Steam users to date. The Early Access launch provides the development team with an opportunity to continue refining the game based on player feedback while expanding its content and features.

Wandering Wizard also released a new demo and trailer for Veil of Madness , providing players with an updated look at the upcoming first-person psychological horror deckbuilding game. The latest materials are intended to allow players to experience the game ahead of its full release later this year as development continues.

Alongside the new content for its indie label, Snail Games has released a new demo for Dead Party , a sequel to the title Dead Block. The new demo represents the latest development milestone and provides players with an early opportunity to experience the co-op party action game.



Snail Games has also announced the official release date for PixARK: Terracrypt , the voxel-based sandbox survival game's first premium expansion, set to launch on Steam on August 26, 2026. As the largest expansion created for PixARK, Terracrypt will deliver more than 200 hours of gameplay, 80 new creatures, and 12 new biomes.

Snail Games intends to continue providing updates on its portfolio as projects progress toward additional releases, demonstrations, and milestones. With a robust slate of ARK content, alongside AAA and indie titles in development, the Company remains focused on executing against its pipeline through the second half of 2026.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/



About Wandering Wizard

Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences. For more information, please visit: wanderingwizard.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail's intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: the Early Access launch providing an opportunity to continue refining a game based on player feedback while expanding its content and features; the demo and trailer for Veil of Madness allowing players to experience the game ahead of its full release later this year as development continues; the Company's continued exploration of artificial intelligence and interactive technologies; Snail Games' intent to continue providing updates on its portfolio and its projects progressing toward additional releases, demonstrations, and milestones; and the Company's efforts to become a world-class game developer and publisher with a diversified portfolio and a technological leader in the wide range of interactive entertainment space.

Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, acceptance of our titles in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our titles and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.