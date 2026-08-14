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WKN: A407GC | ISIN: CA75867L2066 | Ticker-Symbol: CWA0
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 19:14
0,119 Euro
-5,93 % -0,008
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REFINED ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REFINED ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1200,13211:28
0,0000,00014.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 23:06 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Refined Energy Corp.: Refined Energy Terminates Dufferin Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU) (OTC: RRUUF) (FSE: CWA0) (the "Company" or "Refined") announces that it has elected to terminate its option to earn an interest in the Dufferin Uranium Project in Saskatchewan.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of Refined Energy, commented:

"We would like to thank Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. for the opportunity to explore and drill test the Dufferin Project. Following the completion of our initial exploration program and technical review, the Company has elected not to proceed with the option agreement. We remain committed to a disciplined approach to capital allocation and will now focus our exploration efforts on advancing the Golden Goose gold-antimony project in Newfoundland."

Refined Energy expects to receive the independent NI 43-101 technical report for the Golden Goose Project in the near term and developing future exploration plans for the project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, P.Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic mineral projects in North America. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing high-quality exploration opportunities in tier-one jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Fields
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Refined Energy Corp.
Email: info@refinedenergy.com
Website: www.refinedenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for the Golden Goose Project, including: the completion and timing of the NI 43-101 technical report, the planned exploration activities, the potential completion of a summer exploration program, and evaluation of regional opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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