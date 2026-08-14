Nordique Critical Metals Inc.: Nordique Critical Metals Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Respecting Kwyjibo Rare Earth Project

MONTRÉAL, Canada, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordique Critical Metals Inc. (formerly, Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.) (TSXV: NQC | FRA: Z36 | OTCQB: JORFF) ("NQC" or the "Company") announces that, in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, the Company has filed its preliminary economic assessment technical report (the "Report") respecting the Kwyjibo Rare Earth Project (the "Project") on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company notes that, further to its press release dated August 12, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange's ("TSXV") review of the Report remains ongoing. To the extent the TSXV provides comments requiring updates, clarifications, or revisions to the Report, the Company intends to comply with all applicable securities laws and regulatory requirements, including as they may relate to filing an amended technical report.

Subject to the satisfaction of several conditions, including approval of the TSXV, the Company has acquired an option to earn an undivided interest of up to 80% in the Project (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is more fully described in the Company's press releases dated November 18, 2025, and February 5, 2026, copies of which are also available under NQC's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nordique Critical Metals Inc.

NQC is a Canadian-based junior mining company specializing in the exploration and development of critical minerals, whose shares trade under the symbol "NQC" on the TSX Venture Exchange, "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and "JORFF" on the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company focuses its activities on critical mineral projects located in stable jurisdictions and aims to support the energy transition by contributing to the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

Additional information on NQC can be found on its website at: www.consolidatedlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

For Further Information, Contact:

Richard Quesnel

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@consolidatedlithium.com

Phone: +1 (416) 861-2267

Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Acquisition and Report. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NQC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks related to: regulatory approvals, such as approval of the Acquisition (including the Report) by the TSX Venture Exchange, the exercise of any of the options contemplated by the Acquisition, and other matters related thereto. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and NQC disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.