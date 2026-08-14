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WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 21:16
158,70 Euro
+0,51 % +0,80
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,30158,6011:28
157,60158,2014.08.
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 20:35 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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3M Company: 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Company Board of Directors (NYSE: MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the third quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable Sept. 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 24, 2026.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

About 3M

3M?(NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how?3M?is shaping the future at?3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:

Diane Farrow
612-202-2449

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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