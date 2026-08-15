Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.): Brook Gaming Officially Launches Sniper 2 Flagship Keyboard and Mouse Converter for Cross-Platform Console Gaming

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Gaming, the leading Taiwanese gaming accessory brand, has officially announced the global launch of the "Sniper 2" flagship keyboard and mouse converter. Designed to bridge the gap between PC peripherals and gaming consoles, the Sniper 2 allows players to enjoy their favorite console games using familiar keyboard and mouse configurations.

Plug-and-Play Across Major Platforms

The Sniper 2 delivers smooth and precise control across a wide range of platforms. It offers comprehensive support for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices (iOS/Android), and the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 (NS2). Compatible with major wired and 2.4 GHz wireless keyboards and mice from top brands like Razer, Logitech, ZOWIE, and ROG, the device features true plug-and-play functionality. Whether playing action RPGs, racing titles, or shooters, players can experience seamless control in any genre.

Personalized Control Center with Full-Color Display and Dedicated App

The Sniper 2 features a compact design equipped with a Full-Color Status Display to instantly show current system configurations, alongside customizable dynamic RGB ambient lighting.

To provide an optimized experience, the dedicated Brook Sniper 2 App (available for iOS and Android) serves as a personal control center. Users can easily customize DPI, X/Y axis sensitivity, remap controller buttons, configure macros, and adjust stick deadzones to combat drift. Additionally, players can download official Config profiles or share their own settings with the gaming community.

With over two decades of experience in hardware development, Brook Gaming remains committed to its "Your Game, Our Play" philosophy. The Sniper 2 represents a continuous breakthrough in cross-platform compatibility, offering players total freedom in how they play.

For More Information

Sniper 2 Official Page:

https://www.brookaccessory.com/products/sniper2/index.html

https://www.brookaccessory.com/products/sniper2/index.html Brook Gaming Official Website:

https://www.brookaccessory.com/

About Brook Gaming

With over 20 years of experience in gaming hardware design and manufacturing, Brook Gaming believes that gaming should not be limited by equipment. We are committed to breaking down platform barriers through innovative technology, fulfilling our brand promise: "Your Game, Our Play." We will continue to stand at the forefront of player needs, redefining the infinite possibilities of cross-platform gaming with forward-looking products.

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