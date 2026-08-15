Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 15.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die USA reden nicht mehr nur über kritische Rohstoffe. Sie kaufen die Lieferkette.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.08.2026 16:06 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nocpix Nature Launches Rovex, a Large-Screen Thermal Solution for Faster Bird Discovery

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocpix Nature today introduced Rovex, a lightweight large-screen handheld thermal imaging camera designed to help birdwatchers, wildlife observers, and outdoor nature enthusiasts find birds more easily in challenging viewing conditions.

Rovex brings a new approach to bird search by combining a 5-inch large display, wide-field thermal imaging, and AI-assisted tracking in a lightweight handheld design. Rather than replacing binoculars or other birdwatching optics, Rovex is designed to help users locate birds faster when low light, dense vegetation, or complex surroundings make visual searching more difficult.

A Wider View for Faster Bird Discovery

Finding a bird is often the first challenge. Rovex's 5-inch screen and 17.5° × 13.1° field of view allow users to scan a broader area with each sweep while viewing thermal information on a larger display. The open viewing experience makes it easier to search for potential wildlife activity without being confined to a narrow viewing window.

AI-Assisted Search for Faster Discovery

Rovex's AI Smart Tracking helps highlight potential bird heat sources and guide attention toward areas of interest. By supporting the search process rather than simply displaying thermal imagery, Rovex helps birdwatchers identify where to look and spend less time scanning areas where nothing is happening.

Thermal Imaging When Nature Gets Harder to See

When birds blend into dense cover or become difficult to spot as light fades, thermal imaging can provide another way to search. Rovex combines a 384 × 288 @ 12µm thermal sensor with advanced image processing, including R+ Super-Resolution, smart denoising, and target highlighting, to help thermal signatures stand out against complex backgrounds.

With a lightweight design of less than 290g, Rovex is built for comfortable outdoor use and extended searching. It gives birdwatchers a practical tool for finding wildlife that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Rovex marks Nocpix Nature's first step toward making wildlife observation smarter, easier, and more rewarding - Smart Ways to Discover.

About Nocpix Nature

Nocpix Nature is designed for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts seeking more from their outdoor experiences. Powered by proprietary sensor technology and advanced AI image algorithms, Nocpix Nature develops intelligent, user-friendly observation tools that make it easier to discover, identify, record, and share wildlife moments. We believe observation goes beyond simply seeing-it is about building a more meaningful relationship with the natural world.

For further information:
Nocpix Nature Marketing Team
Email: info@nocpixnature.com
Website: www.nocpixnature.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nocpix-nature-launches-rovex-a-large-screen-thermal-solution-for-faster-bird-discovery-302852286.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.