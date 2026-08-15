Nocpix Nature Launches Rovex, a Large-Screen Thermal Solution for Faster Bird Discovery

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocpix Nature today introduced Rovex, a lightweight large-screen handheld thermal imaging camera designed to help birdwatchers, wildlife observers, and outdoor nature enthusiasts find birds more easily in challenging viewing conditions.

Rovex brings a new approach to bird search by combining a 5-inch large display, wide-field thermal imaging, and AI-assisted tracking in a lightweight handheld design. Rather than replacing binoculars or other birdwatching optics, Rovex is designed to help users locate birds faster when low light, dense vegetation, or complex surroundings make visual searching more difficult.

A Wider View for Faster Bird Discovery

Finding a bird is often the first challenge. Rovex's 5-inch screen and 17.5° × 13.1° field of view allow users to scan a broader area with each sweep while viewing thermal information on a larger display. The open viewing experience makes it easier to search for potential wildlife activity without being confined to a narrow viewing window.

AI-Assisted Search for Faster Discovery

Rovex's AI Smart Tracking helps highlight potential bird heat sources and guide attention toward areas of interest. By supporting the search process rather than simply displaying thermal imagery, Rovex helps birdwatchers identify where to look and spend less time scanning areas where nothing is happening.

Thermal Imaging When Nature Gets Harder to See

When birds blend into dense cover or become difficult to spot as light fades, thermal imaging can provide another way to search. Rovex combines a 384 × 288 @ 12µm thermal sensor with advanced image processing, including R+ Super-Resolution, smart denoising, and target highlighting, to help thermal signatures stand out against complex backgrounds.

With a lightweight design of less than 290g, Rovex is built for comfortable outdoor use and extended searching. It gives birdwatchers a practical tool for finding wildlife that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Rovex marks Nocpix Nature's first step toward making wildlife observation smarter, easier, and more rewarding - Smart Ways to Discover.

About Nocpix Nature

Nocpix Nature is designed for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts seeking more from their outdoor experiences. Powered by proprietary sensor technology and advanced AI image algorithms, Nocpix Nature develops intelligent, user-friendly observation tools that make it easier to discover, identify, record, and share wildlife moments. We believe observation goes beyond simply seeing-it is about building a more meaningful relationship with the natural world.

For further information:

Nocpix Nature Marketing Team

Email: info@nocpixnature.com

Website: www.nocpixnature.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nocpix-nature-launches-rovex-a-large-screen-thermal-solution-for-faster-bird-discovery-302852286.html