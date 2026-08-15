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WKN: A418NB | ISIN: CNE100006WS8 | Ticker-Symbol: C7A0
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 20:55
71,68 Euro
+0,24 % +0,17
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
Hong Kong 50
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,9771,7813:04
71,0971,9014.08.
PR Newswire
15.08.2026 16:18 Uhr
215 Leser
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CATL and Quinbrook Build on Supernode Partnership Following Stage 2 and Stage 3 Major Milestones

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinbrook's Supernode battery energy storage project has completed Stage 2 commercial operation and reached financial close on A$469 million financing for Stage 3, marking a further milestone in the phased development of Australia's largest operational BESS campus.

With planned capacity expected to exceed 3 GWh, Supernode is supported by CATL as its core energy storage system supplier for all three stages, providing advanced storage solutions and lifecycle support to enable reliable long-term operation.

Located at Brendale, north of Brisbane, Supernode is adjacent to the South Pine substation, a key hub in the Queensland power system and the regional reference node for marginal loss factors (MLFs). This location provides a favourable MLF position and approximately 4,000MW of available connection capacity for phased expansion. The project's development coincides with Queensland's accelerating energy transition and the infrastructure investment cycle.

Stage 3 has reached financial close on A$469 million in debt financing, bringing total project financing across Supernode Stages 1, 2 and 3 to approximately A$1.2 billion. Across its first three stages, Supernode is set to reach 780MW / 3,074MWh. Capacity across the three stages has been contracted under long-term offtake arrangements.

The long-term value of such assets depends on the continued availability, operational efficiency, safety and reliability of their energy storage systems. CATL has provided EnerC Plus systems for Stages 1 and 2 and will supply TENER S systems for Stage 3, establishing a consistent technology platform across the campus.

In close collaboration with Quinbrook, CATL has supported project-specific design optimisation to enable high-density deployment within the constraints of available industrial land. EnerC Plus supports back-to-back installation, reducing the required site footprint by approximately 20% compared with EnerC. Its integrated liquid-cooling system maintains an internal container temperature differential within 5°C and is designed to deliver reliable operation over a 20-year lifecycle.

CATL's contribution extends beyond equipment supply. Under a Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA), CATL will further support the full lifecycle of the energy storage asset through condition monitoring, performance tracking, fault response and preventive maintenance to help ensure reliable long-term operation. CATL's proven product performance, scalable delivery capabilities and lifecycle service model provide greater confidence in the long-term reliability and performance of the energy storage asset.

Tim Hornemand, Managing Director and Regional Lead, Australia, at Quinbrook, said:
"Achieving commercial operations for Stage 2 means we've successfully delivered both Origin-contracted stages on schedule, an outcome we're incredibly proud of given the complexity of commissioning utility-scale battery storage projects in Australia. With Stage 3 now fully financed, we've reached another important milestone in Supernode's continuing development. The ongoing support of our banking partners also reflects confidence in the Supernode project, our delivery track record and the long-term outlook for battery storage in Australia."

Tan Libin, CCO and Co-President of Sales & Marketing at CATL, said:
"Energy storage is evolving from a standalone technology deployment into a strategic energy asset. The next stage of industry development will depend not only on technological advancement, but also on the ability to create long-term value through collaboration, innovation and scalable deployment. At CATL, we are committed to working with partners to unlock the full potential of energy storage assets and support the transition toward a more flexible and resilient energy system."

CATL and Quinbrook are also working together on EnerQB, an eight-hour battery storage solution being considered for future stages of the Supernode development. The initiative builds on CATL's role as energy storage system supplier across Supernode's first three stages. CATL will continue to work with partners worldwide to deliver reliable technologies, scalable solutions and lifecycle support.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-and-quinbrook-build-on-supernode-partnership-following-stage-2-and-stage-3-major-milestones-302852287.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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