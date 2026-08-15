New to The Street Airs This Weekend Across Bloomberg Television U.S., Latin America and MENA

Envoy Medical, Sagtec Global, RHINO Bitcoin and Virtuix Holdings Featured in This Weekend's Global Broadcast

New to The Street Expands Its International Footprint with "Nuevo a la Calle" Across Latin America and Programming Across the Middle East & North Africa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2026 / NEW YORK, August 15, 2026 - New to The Street, the 18-year financial and business media platform, announces its latest sponsored-programming broadcast airing this weekend across Bloomberg Television in the United States, Latin America and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

New to The Street's expanding international distribution is part of the company's strategy to create a truly global business-media platform. The company already broadcasts weekly sponsored programming across Bloomberg Television in the U.S., Latin America and MENA.

In Latin America, New to The Street continues to build its international identity under:

Nuevo a la Calle - Latin America

This weekend's program features executive interviews and corporate updates from:

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) - Advancing innovative fully implanted hearing technology and addressing opportunities within the global hearing-loss market.

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ:SAGT) - Discussing the company's technology platform, business strategy, growth initiatives and expanding market opportunities.

RHINO Bitcoin (RHNO) - Providing insight into Bitcoin, digital assets and the continued evolution of the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) - Showcasing immersive virtual-reality technology and the expanding applications for its platform across entertainment, training and other markets.

Sponsored Programming and Television Commercials

This weekend's Bloomberg Television programming airs as sponsored programming and includes television commercials featuring:

RHINO Bitcoin (RHNO)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI)

Big Sky Industrial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSIN)

These campaigns are part of New to The Street's broader Predictable Media platform, integrating television, digital distribution, executive interviews, social media, earned media, investor-focused events and high-impact outdoor advertising into a consistent and recurring media strategy.

"New to The Street is becoming increasingly global," said Stephen Simon, Co-Founder and President of New to The Street. "This weekend our programming reaches audiences across the United States, Latin America and MENA through Bloomberg Television, while our digital ecosystem continues expanding alongside it. With Nuevo a la Calle in Latin America, our growing MENA presence and our major Southeast Asia expansion planned for Q4, Predictable Media is becoming a global distribution platform for companies looking to tell their stories repeatedly and at scale."

6.2 Million+ Subscriber Digital Ecosystem

New to The Street has built a digital ecosystem of more than 6.2 million subscribers across its flagship YouTube channels, alongside its growing international audience.

New to The Street TV

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

NewsOut

https://youtube.com/@newsoutusa

New to The Street recently reported that its international audience across MENA and Latin America had surpassed 100,000 subscribers, adding another layer to its broader digital ecosystem.

The combination of television and digital distribution is designed to extend the life and reach of corporate content far beyond its original broadcast.

Predictable Media

At the center of New to The Street is Predictable Media - the company's integrated approach to delivering consistent, recurring and measurable media exposure.

Rather than relying on a single interview, press release or television appearance, Predictable Media combines:

Global television • New to The Street TV • NewsOut • executive interviews • television commercials • social media • earned media • investor events • digital distribution • high-impact outdoor billboards

The objective is to provide companies with an ongoing media presence and the ability to consistently communicate milestones, developments and corporate stories to an expanding global audience.

Global Expansion: U.S. + Latin America + MENA + Southeast Asia

New to The Street's international footprint now includes programming distributed across Latin America and the Middle East & North Africa, in addition to its established U.S. presence.

In Latin America, Nuevo a la Calle will help establish a dedicated identity for New to The Street's growing Latin American audience.

The next major expansion is planned for Q4 2026, when New to The Street expects to expand its broadcast footprint into Southeast Asia.

The strategy is designed to create an increasingly global distribution ecosystem:

United States - Latin America / Nuevo a la Calle - MENA - Southeast Asia

BestETF - New Weekly Programming

New to The Street is expanding its financial programming with BestETF, a dedicated weekly segment focused on the rapidly growing ETF marketplace.

BestETF will feature investment strategies, fund innovation, asset managers, ETF executives and emerging investment themes.

Franchise Winners - New Weekly Programming

New to The Street is also launching Franchise Winners, a dedicated weekly business segment showcasing successful franchise brands, founders, operators and emerging franchise opportunities.

Franchise Winners will focus on the companies, entrepreneurs, business models and growth stories driving the franchise economy.

Both BestETF and Franchise Winners will leverage New to The Street's broader Predictable Media infrastructure across television, YouTube, digital media and social distribution.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is an 18-year financial and business media brand providing sponsored and earned media coverage for public companies, private companies, entrepreneurs and market leaders.

Over its history, New to The Street has conducted thousands of executive interviews and developed an integrated media platform combining national and international television, digital video, executive interviews, NewsOut, social media, earned media, investor-focused events and iconic outdoor advertising.

New to The Street has built an ecosystem of more than 6.2 million subscribers across its flagship YouTube platforms:

New to The Street TV

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

NewsOut

https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=tuUz7fxIoGnhCbLo

Through its Predictable Media model, New to The Street is focused on creating sustained and recurring media exposure for featured companies rather than one-time corporate coverage.

The company's international footprint now extends across the United States, Latin America and MENA, with a major Southeast Asia expansion planned for Q4 2026. Its growing programming portfolio also includes Nuevo a la Calle, BestETF and Franchise Winners.

18 Years. 6.2M+ Subscribers. U.S. + Latin America + MENA. Southeast Asia Next. Predictable Media. One Expanding Global Media Ecosystem.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Featured Company & Partnership Inquiries

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/new-to-the-street-airs-this-weekend-across-bloomberg-television-u.s.-1207725