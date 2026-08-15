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ACCESS Newswire
15.08.2026 18:02 Uhr
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JRM Construction Management Completes Relocation and Consolidation of the Corporate Headquarters for MJH Life Sciences in Monroe Township, New Jersey

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2026 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of the relocation and consolidation of the corporate headquarters for MJH Life Sciences in Monroe Township, New Jersey. The project brings together operations from three New Jersey offices into a single, state-of-the-art facility purpose-built to support the company's continued growth and collaboration. As the largest health care engagement network in North America, MJH Life Sciences now occupies a modern workplace built to meet the demands of its dynamic organization.

Designed by Mancini Duffy with engineering by The Rock Brook Group and Harrison-Hamnett, the 107,000 SF headquarters includes 99,000 SF of office space supporting more than 500 employees. The facility features open hoteling areas, collaboration zones, conference rooms, a café with a catering pantry, and critical infrastructure including a dedicated server room.

A standout component of the project is an 8,000 SF production studio, which required a structural cutout through the first and second floors and significant building modifications to support advanced content creation and post-production operations. The scope and complexity of this element speaks directly to JRM's ability to execute technically demanding work within an occupied, live construction environment.

"This headquarters consolidation is a true reflection of what JRM does best, delivering complex, large-scale environments that bring people and operations together under one roof," said Marc Reissman, Executive Vice President, JRM. "From the open collaborative spaces to the fully custom production studio, every element of this project was built with MJH Life Sciences' mission and growth in mind."

The completed headquarters further demonstrates JRM's expertise in delivering technology-driven workplace environments for industry-leading organizations, combining precision and a deep understanding of each client's operational needs.

About JRM Construction

At JRM Construction Management, we build more than award-winning projects - we build trusted partnerships. As an employee-owned firm, we think like owners, bringing solutions at every stage. From fast-track renovations to multi-year developments, our relentless focus on quality, attention to detail, and proactive planning has led us to deliver marquee projects nationwide. With the scale of a large firm and the care of an ownership-driven culture, we deliver better-built projects as our clients' trusted advisor. Learn more at www.jrmcm.com.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contacts:

Sunny Khan
JRM Construction Management
SuKhan@jrmcm.com

Andrew Svonavec
MJH Life Sciences
asvonavec@mjhlifesciences.com

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-relocation-and-consolidation-of-the-corporate-hea-1207383

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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